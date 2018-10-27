NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant to play for the New York Knicks Next Season?

What's the story?

According to reports, Kevin Durant will opt out of his deal will become a free agent in 2019. He could be leaving the Golden State Warriors for New York Knicks.

Durant joined the 73-9 Warriors in 2016 and has since won two consecutive Championships and two Finals MVP Award.

However many believe that Durant would've never won a championship if he hadn't joined the Warriors.

KD would love to prove his haters wrong by being "the man" in New York and win a Championship to cement his legacy.

In Case You Didn't Know...

ESPN's Zach Lowe thinks that Kevin Durant will not be wearing a Warriors uniform next season. New York Knicks are amongst the most recognized franchises in NBA history and Durant could be their latest star.

The New York Knicks made it clear that they are going to pursue top free agents after waiving Joakim Noah earlier this month.

Using the stretch provision reduces Noah's cap hit of $19.3 million in 2019-20 to $6.4 million, saving the team $12.9 million toward the cap. Stretching his contract, though, will cost the Knicks $6.4 million in cap space in the summers of 2020 and 2021.

The Heart Of The Matter

Things became even more interesting when Kevin Durant's brother, Tony, fueled free-agency rumors after the first game of the season.

Tony Durant added a comment on KDs Instagram post -

Yessir brother!!! Filling the hand up before we get outta here!

The city of New York is also recruiting the two-time Finals MVP. The statement - "Before we get outta here" - created a buzz and the Knicks fans think that they have full reason to believe that Durant will be coming to New York next season.

Kevin Durant with Kristaps Porzingis on a billboard near Madison Square Garden.

What's next?

There are plenty of reasons for Durant to be attracted to make a movie to MSG. For starters, The Knicks can realistically target one more superstar free agent next summer - Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard.

With Porzingis in the lineup and Kevin Durant being the leader with one of these guys, the Knicks will be an immediate contender in the East.

Durant would love to win a Championship with another team to silence his critics who have heavily criticized him for joining the Warriors and "ruining the league".

However, it might be more than just a basketball decision. Just like LeBron James moved to Los Angeles because it was a good move for his business ambitions, Durant might be encouraged to move to New York.

Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman is based in New York. Moving to New York would be a great move from the business angle.

Scott Perry who is the General Manager of the New York Knicks this season served as the assistant general manager for the Seattle Supersonics during 2007–08.

He was part of the front office staff that drafted Kevin Durant to the Sonics/Thunder in the first round with the second overall pick. This can be pivotal for Durant to make his decision.

Though the Warriors are still favorites to re-sign Kevin Durant, the New York Knicks are in business and we could see KD rocking a Knicks jersey next season.

Durant has already rocked the NBA with his "snake" move to the Warriors but can he pull off a "lion" like move and move to New York next season?