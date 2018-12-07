NBA Rumors: Knicks not interested in John Wall, Kings want Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. and John Wall could both be traded by the Washington Wizards

What's the rumor?

According to a new report, the New York Knicks are not preparing a trade for John Wall. The Wizards man is believed to be available for trade, although NBA reporter, Ian Begley, has refuted earlier rumors that the Knicks were interested in the Wizards guard:

Knicks haven’t had any internal discussions about a potential trade for John Wall; a report earlier said there was belief around the NBA that NYK would make a significant push for a Wall deal

Today's Wizards rumors do not end there, as the Sacramento Kings are being linked with Otto Porter Jr. NBC Sports California reports that the Kings have had a longtime interest in the 25-year-old, and they are now willing to make a trade if the price is right.

In case you didn't know...

John Wall is a 5-time All-Star who is among the best point guards in the NBA. The 28-year-old was the first pick of the 2010 draft, and this season he is averaging 21.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Otto Porter Jr. has been with the Wizards since 2013 and is currently signed to a $106.5 million, four-year contract with the team. The small forward has averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2 assists per game so far this season.

The heart of the matter

Due to their desire to rebuild, the Wizards look as though they are willing to trade every member of their roster if the right offer comes along, so Otto Porter Jr. may soon find himself as a Kings player.

The John Wall situation is surprising, as the Wizards expected the point guard to generate a great deal of interest once they made him available for trade.

What's next?

It now looks increasingly likely that the 28-year-old may now have to stay until the summer.

