NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry's relationship with Jimmy Butler giving Miami Heat the edge in free agency sweepstakes

It is no secret that six-time NBA All-Star and one of the best players in Toronto Raptors’ history Kyle Lowry is looking for a move during the upcoming free agency. The Toronto Raptors missed out on the NBA Playoffs after finishing 12th in the Eastern Conference following a 1-11 finish to the regular season.

Regardless, Lowry won the championship in 2019 and is looking for a new challenge. A number of teams have been linked to the 36-year old this season. Lowry might not be at his best but still has a lot in his tank. He finished the season averaging more than 17 points and seven assists and is expected to get a contract worth more than $30 million a year. Regardless, the Miami Heat have recently been said to be at the forefront due to Kyle Lowry’s close relationship with their star Jimmy Butler.

From @flasportsbuzz and me: Where the Heat stands with Kyle Lowry and other things, with the start of free agency just days away https://t.co/8S46tjKpTh — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat have an edge in the race for Kyle Lowry due to his relationship with Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler himself had a disappointing season despite leading the league in steals and averaging more than 21 points for the first time since the 2018-19 NBA season. Miami Heat were knocked out 4-0 by eventual NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks and are in need of improvements. Regardless, Kyle Lowry has been linked to a number of teams in recent weeks including the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Lakers. The Westbrook trade is rumored to take the Lakers out of the equation.

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Regardless, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are long-term friends, with Butler recently claiming in an interview that the Raptors’ superstar was one of his best friends and is the godfather to his daughter. The equation is now rumored to have made the Miami Heat Lowry’s most likely destination.

The Miami Heat are looking for backcourt options and had Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn as their starting guards. Kyle Lowry will obviously be an improvement on both, and give the Miami Heat another elite playmaker who can take charge when Butler is crowded out. The Milwaukee Bucks had put players around Jimmy Butler which made it difficult for the Heat to get going, something that can be solved by the acquisition of Kyle Lowry.

Days before the start of NBA free agency, the Miami Heat remains very interested in impending free agent point guard Kyle Lowry but faces increasing competition. https://t.co/PhqCTKI2Z7 — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) July 26, 2021

Regardless, with a number of teams interested and still some days to go for the 2021 Free Agency to open, Lowry’s future is currently far from certain.

