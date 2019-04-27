×
NBA Rumors: LA Clippers to target Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
43   //    27 Apr 2019, 23:10 IST

Could Kyrie Irving join the LA Clippers this summer?
Could Kyrie Irving join the LA Clippers this summer?

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to be among the most active teams this summer. Over the past 24 months, the franchise has offloaded their highest earners, and the team now has the cap space to add two max contracts.

Both Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker are among the upcoming pool of superstar free-agents, and Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer is reporting that the All-Star duo could be among the Clippers' alternative targets to Kawhi Leonard.

In case you didn't know...

Both Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving are among the NBA's most elite point guards. The 18/19 season was the best of Walker's career, however, his Hornets team once again missed out on the playoffs, and at 29, Walker may be keen to finally move on.

Meanwhile, Irving is widely viewed as the Celtics' most important player, although his commitment to the team has dwindled as the season has progressed.

The heart of the matter

Both Walker and Irving are likely to move on this summer, although the Clippers prospects of landing either player look slim. Walker looks to be a better fit for the Lakers, whereas many experts expect Irving to head to the Knicks.

According to Uggetti,

They’ve been linked to Kawhi Leonard all season long. Leonard, of course, is still playing in Toronto, where the Raptors are hoping he can lead them to the Finals and maybe stick around long term. By all accounts, Los Angeles seems to have the upper hand, but he’s not the only free agent the Clippers will be going after. Los Angeles will likely try to sign everyone from Kevin Durant to Kyrie Irving to Kemba Walker. 

What's next?

The Clippers exited the playoffs earlier this week, although they will now ramp up their efforts to land their number one summer target in Kawhi Leonard.

Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Kemba Walker Kyrie Irving NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
