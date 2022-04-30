NBA Rumors: LA Lakers seriously interested in Quin Snyder, skepticism around his desire to leave the Utah Jazz

The LA Lakers finished the season poorly, as the super team became a shadow of itself. Their absence in the playoffs was the franchise's second time in four seasons with LeBron James, which says a lot more about the team than it does about the player.

Coach Frank Vogel was fired after their abysmal run. The Lakers are in search of a new coach to help build and guide the team back to their glory days.

NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Lakers are seriously interested in getting Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder. Following Utah's exit in the first round after losing the series to the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers are seemingly considering the prospect of Snyder taking the reins.

Snyder, who has been the coach of the Jazz for the past eight seasons, has a year left on his contract with the franchise. The 55-year old has never won a championship. The opening to coach some of the league's best players to a title is an opportunity he would not refuse.

Quin Snyder could possibly be Frank Vogel's successor as the coach of the LA Lakers

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder reacts to a play against the LA Lakers on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, California.

As the playoffs near their conference semifinal rounds, the LA Lakers are looking to build and restructure the team. A top priority for the franchise is finding coach Frank Vogel's replacement.

While other names have been floated, reports say the Lakers are taking an interest in Quin Snyder. The four-time Western Conference Coach of the Month has led the Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances in his eight seasons. Three of the six appearances saw Utah exit in the semifinals. The other three were first-round exits.

If hired by the Lakers, Snyder will be making a return to the franchise as he was Mike Brown's assistant coach in the 2011-12 season.

Snyder has a solid squad with the Jazz roster, including Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on his team, Snyder stands a better chance of winning the conference and possibly winning the title.

Aside from its 2020 bubble championship, the Lakers have missed the playoffs and had a losing record in seven of the past nine years. Meanwhile, Snyder (372-264, 58.5%) has led Utah to six straight winning seasons.

