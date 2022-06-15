NBA Rumors: LA Lakers set to keep tabs on former All-Rookie team member during upcoming offseason

The LA Lakers are looking to bolster their roster, and they have their eyes on Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers. They need young playmakers and shooters ahead of next season to avoid another mediocre campaign. The Lakers' age and lack of shooting were highlighted in their subpar 2021-22 season, and adding a 23-year-old Sexton sounds like a great idea.

Sexton's future in Cleveland is uncertain. He is in the final year of his contract and the organization found success without him this season. The Cavaliers finished eighth in the East but were top five in the standings at one point. Additionally, the rise of Darius Garland and Caris LeVert makes the idea of parting ways with Sexton seem easier for the Cavs.

According to Hoops Wire's Sam Amico:

"Garland and Sexton share an agent. Garland became the face of the Cavs. The Cavs traded for Caris LeVert, who plays Sexton’s position. And Sexton is drawing plenty of interest — with a few league sources telling me even LeBron James' Lakers are interested. (That’s not happening, but explaining why is another full day of Dribbles.)"

There are several reasons why the Lakers are not likely to acquire Sexton, most notably their lack of trade capital.

Most of the players they signed last year were on one-year deals, and they cannot trade them. Interestingly, Sexton is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who is LeBron James' agent and friend. But even if Rob Pelinka's front office somehow managed to orchestrate a trade for Sexton, there is no guarantee he will be great for the Lakers.

Is Collin Sexton the right fit for the LA Lakers?

Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season

Collin Sexton is infamous for dribbling the ball too much. Much of the criticism against him in his last full season was his unwillingness to pass and having a high usage rate. The LA Lakers have two players who demand the ball and need it to be effective: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Sexton would essentially get very limited touches in a system built around James.

As reported by Joe Vardon of The Athletic in 2021:

"Various Cavs players still grow frustrated by the way Sexton dominates the ball, and opponents taunt them by saying during games, 'You know he's not going to pass you the ball.'"

Everything Cleveland @everythingcle_ Kevin Love has absolutely had it with Collin Sexton Kevin Love has absolutely had it with Collin Sexton 😳 https://t.co/lib6gql0mx

Collin Sexton was injured 11 games into this season, and the Cavaliers played the rest of the way without him. With Sexton not dominating the ball, coach JB Bickerstaff implemented a system of passing and sharing the ball. They finished the season ranked 11th in the league in assists and eighth in field-goal percentage.

Sexton needs the ball a lot to be effective, and he wouldn't get much of it with the Lakers. He would need to alter his game to be an off-ball cutter and shooter to thrive in a LeBron James-led system. He also needs to commit on the defensive end and be willing to set screens and dive for loose balls. The Lakers could use his young and energetic fresh legs to compensate for their older core.

Nevertheless, the young guard is simply on the team's radar, and rumors around his availability piqued their interest. Many analysts acknowledge that any potential trade is next to impossible.

LIVE POLL Q. Does Collin Sexton fit with the LA Lakers? Yes No 0 votes so far