NBA Rumors: LA Lakers would only have traded two first round-picks for Kyrie Irving

The LA Lakers are holding onto their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks for the best possible trade. The Lakers have been reluctant to trade either future picks due to the possible repercussions in the latter half of the decade.

However, the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Lakers could have parted ways with both picks in a deal for Kyrie Irving.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers tried to acquire Irving from the Brooklyn Nets this summer via a sign-and-trade deal. However, the Nets didn't receive an offer they liked and Irving decided to opt into his contract for next season. The Lakers were reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Brooklyn, per Ian Begley on the "Please Don't Aggregate This" podcast.

"I know that some people with the Lakers," Begley said. "They felt there was pretty good momentum towards getting something to the finish line. Close to the finish line, on Russell Westbrook and Kyrie last weekend. And obviously, it falls apart."

"And maybe that has to do with what the Nets ultimately want from that transaction. But it just shows you how many different pieces have to fall into place to actually get something done here."

Jovan Buha of The Athletic confirmed on the HoopsHype podcast that Irving is the only player the LA Lakers will trade their two future first-round picks for. Buha noted that the Lakers are still reluctant to part ways with more than one pick, but are willing to do it for LeBron James' former teammate.

"I've heard the Lakers are still reluctant to include that second first round pick," Buha said. "Maybe that's something that changes closer to training camp. I know It would've changed if Kyrie Irving was still available. That would've been the one scenario in which the two picks would've been on the table."

"Aside from that, they're looking at it like, can we do one first round pick and a couple of seconds? Or one pick and a protected pick or pick swap?"

What should the LA Lakers do to their two first round picks?

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka

The LA Lakers acquiring Patrick Beverley has made them a better team with a chance of making the playoffs next season. However, Russell Westbrook remains the odd man out. In order to trade Westbrook, the Lakers might need to attach their two first-round picks.

One of the most enticing packages being floated around has been offered by the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are rumored to be open to the idea of absorbing Westbrook's huge contract as long as the Lakers include their two first-round picks. The Lakers will receive Buddy Hield and Myles Turner in exchange in the proposed deal.

Hield and Turner could turn the Lakers into real playoff contenders. Hield can slot in as the starting shooting guard and Turner at center. Hield can stretch the floor and Turner will give Anthony Davis a break on the defensive end. However, it will only happen if the Lakers decide to go all in during LeBron James' final years with the team.

