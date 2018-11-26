NBA Rumors: Lakers and Celtics among 5 Teams interested in Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is being linked with a move from the New Orleans Pelicans

What's the story?

The race to sign Anthony Davis has intensified in recent days as a number of teams have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing the Pelicans star. The report from Chris Sheridan claims that Davis is considering offers from five different teams; The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and his current team, the Pelicans.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony Davis has long been linked with a move away from the Pelicans. Davis is currently under contract for two more seasons, with a player option for 2020-21 NBA season. Despite this, the 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Lakers, and these rumors only strengthened when Davis signed with LeBron James' longtime agent over the summer,

The heart of the matter

Davis is quickly approaching the peak years of his career and it is unlikely that he will be able to compete with the New Orleans Pelicans. In the past offseason, the team lost both DaMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo, and the team is currently hanging on to the last playoff spot after three consecutive defeats.

Davis does, however, have a great relationship with the city of New Orleans, and he feels loyalty to the franchise that drafted him in 2012. The 5-time All-Star will want to move on without any controversy, although this may be difficult if Davis asks for a trade before the expiration of his contract.

There is, however, no doubt that Davis' presence on either the Lakers or Celtics could lead to one of the teams ending the Golden State Warriors recent dominance, as Davis is currently one of the most dominant players in the league at both ends.

What's next?

The New Orleans Pelicans will tonight host the Boston Celtics, one of the teams that Davis is being strongly linked to. Davis and the Pelicans will be seeking a much-needed win, as the team looks to end their recent losing streak.

Let us know below where you think Anthony Davis will end up playing.