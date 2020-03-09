NBA Rumors: Lance Stephenson in talks with Indiana Pacers over potential deal

Lance Stephenson is eying an NBA return with the Indiana Pacers.

Lance Stephenson has been eyeing an NBA return for quite a while now. He was previously linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, but things didn't work out as planned.

The Lakers decided to focus their attention elsewhere and made two additions in the form of Dion Waiters and Markieff Morris.

Now, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Stephenson is actively in talks over a potential deal with the Indiana Pacers. A deal has not yet been finalized and Stephenson will need clearance from his Chinese team and the FIBA in order to return to the NBA.

Lance Stephenson is in strong talks on a potential deal with Indiana, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No agreement or decision is finalized. Stephenson would also need clearance from his Chinese team and FIBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2020

Lance Stephenson previously had two different stints with the Pacers, representing them from 2010 to 2014 and 2016 to 2018. He averages 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Stephenson's arrival could bolster the Indiana Pacers' playoff run as he would add solid bench production.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and occupy the fifth place in the East with a 38-25 record. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks in their next game later today.