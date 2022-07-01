NBA Rumors: League executives projecting Cleveland Cavaliers guard's value at $10-12 million per season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have solidified themselves as a city with a future.

As free agency approaches the league, numerous players have been linked to multiple franchises, as well as re-signing with their own. One such hot property in the league goes by the name of Collin Sexton.

With Sexton now entering free agency, talks have surfaced regarding the point guard's valuation.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral 2 NBA executives peg Collin Sexton’s value at $10-12 million per season: cavaliersnation.com/2022/06/30/rep… 2 NBA executives peg Collin Sexton’s value at $10-12 million per season: cavaliersnation.com/2022/06/30/rep…

The Cleveland Cavaliers have quietly pulled off potentially one of the greatest rebuilds the league has ever seen.

With the patient recruitment of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley through draft picks, the Cavaliers laid birth to a concrete foundation for the franchise to build on.

'The Land' has gone on to acquire Jarett Allen, Caris LeVert and Lauri Markannen through trades. This strategy has helped them build a talented roster of youngsters who have the potential to be one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

Cleveland Cavaliers's resurection post LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets - Play-In Tournament

Following LeBron James' departure in 2018, after what can be described as a rather successful stint, the Cavaliers hit rock bottom. The franchise went on to finish with a league-worst 19-63 record.

The comforting prospect from a disastrous, though expected season was the emergence of rookie Collin Sexton. The number seven pick in the 2018 draft left behind a significant impression on the organization, with his most memorable moment coming on the day of the draft.

His public plea to LeBron James, encouraging the 'King' to sign an extension and continue with the franchise, shall never be forgotten by the Cleveland faithful.

Nonetheless, 'Young Bull' went on to shine in his debut season. Having played every single game for the 'Cavs' in his rookie campaign, Sexton started in 72 of them. He eventually established himself as an integral member of the roster.

Collin Sexton averaged 16.4 points per game (PPG) to go along with three rebounds and assists each. A lasting first impression to say the least.

Since then, Sexton has only gone on to expand his arsenal, thereby resulting in a surge of production from a year-on-year basis.

In his Sophomore campaign, the Cavs guard's points increased significantly. They rose by as much as 4.0 points per game over the course of 65 games to go along with his three rebounds and assists each.

The 23 year old's 2020-2021 campaign has witnessed his best displays yet. 'Young Bull' averaged a career-high 24.3 PPG, as well as a career-high 4.4 assists per game.

Collin Sexton's splendid performances unfortunately weren't enough to enable the Cavaliers into the playoffs, with the franchise closing the season with a 22-50 record.

The fact of the matter remains that the Cavaliers have an intact core who are skilled and talented enough, along with possessing the mentality and passion to implement their vision of bringing another championship to the land.

