NBA Rumors: LeBron James signs 2-year, $85m extension keeping him with the LA Lakers through 2022-23 season

The NBA season will be back in three weeks, however, there are still NBA Rumors circling as we build up to the preseason games. The reigning champions of the league, the LA Lakers, have had a busy offseason period, bolstering their starting lineup and bench depth. However, in Wednesday's NBA Rumors, the biggest news of the Lakers offseason was announced as it appears their superstar leader LeBron James could be sticking around in Los Angeles for a lot longer.

NBA Rumors: LeBron James set to stay with the LA Lakers for an additional 2 years

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

After it was declared that the LA Lakers would be facing their city rivals the LA Clippers on the opening night, NBA Rumors exploded with news that LeBron James was signing a two-year contract extension. His extended maximum contract would keep him with the LA Lakers through the 2022-23 season, earning him an additional $42.5m each year.

LeBron James‘ two-year, $85M max extension with the Los Angeles Lakers runs through 2022-23 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. James‘ 36th birthday is on Dec. 30. https://t.co/MAF7WjxSWs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

While the majority of NBA Rumors this offseason have focussed on the LA Lakers trade deals and whether Anthony Davis would sign a new contract, the news of LeBron James extending his stay with the franchise was the best news fans of the Lakers could have wanted.

NBA analysts are running out of superlatives to describe LeBron James. Aged 35, James is denying all logic and arguably should have won MVP of the league last season. He averaged 25 points and topped the league in assists with 10.2 per game.

In the playoffs, combining with Anthony Davis, LeBron James helped lead the LA Lakers to their record-equalling 17th NBA Championship. LeBron averaged a double-double in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, scoring 29 points and grabbing 11 rebounds as he picked up his 4th ring.

The debate as to who is the NBA's greatest of all time will continue to be disputed. However, with LeBron choosing to stay in LA, he could be on his way to equalling or surpassing Michael Jordan's six Championships and finishing the argument. With Anthony Davis alongside him, as well as an improved roster, the LA Lakers are favorites to win back-to-back titles this year.