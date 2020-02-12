NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers expected to 'check-in' on Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson is available as a free agent after being waived by the Phoenix Suns

What's the rumor?

The NBA trade deadline has now passed and teams around the league looking to make upgrades must look towards the free-agent market.

After being waived by the Phoenix Suns earlier this week, Tyler Johnson is among the most prominent free agents, and Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated is reporting that the L.A. Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams considering making a move:

Tyler Johnson is out there, with the Lakers and Clippers expected to check in with him. Dion Waiters could upgrade a bench. But there won’t be a flood of bodies on the market. Part of the reason is that so many teams are still in the playoff race.

In case you didn't know...

Following four years at Fresno State University, Johnson went undrafted back in the 2014 draft. However, the guard quickly earned a spot on Miami's roster, and Johnson went on to play a significant role from the bench during five seasons with the Heat.

Johnson was traded to the Phoenix Suns last February as part of the deal for Ryan Anderson - and the 27-year-old impressed before picking up a season-ending knee injury.

However, Johnson fell down the rotation this season, averaging just 16.6 minutes over 31 appearances before being waived earlier this week.

The heart of the matter

Thank you for your dedication to the team and the Phoenix community.



Valley boy for life. Wishing you the best, Tyler! pic.twitter.com/8FRUlTLdyQ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 10, 2020

Johnson struggled to make an impact for the Suns this season, but the veteran remains a solid option who can offer scoring from the bench.

While a move to the Clippers makes little sense, the Lakers failed to make upgrades ahead of the trade deadline and Johnson would add further depth to a team hoping to contend for a title.

What's next?

The Lakers are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Clippers face the Philadelphia 76ers this evening.