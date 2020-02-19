NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers could sign Moe Harkless if New York Knicks buy him out

Los Angeles Lakers keeping an eye on Moe Harkless

According to some executives around the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers have no chance of beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the playoffs as they have numerous deficiencies on their roster. One of the reasons cited by them is the Lakers' inability to produce a backup scorer for LeBron James.

The Lakers, however, do not seem to care about the concerns. Whether it was the trade deadline before or the buyout market now, they have swatted every trade rumor that has come their way.

This response by the management gives the indication that they are content with the current roster of the team and believe that there is no further change needed going into the final stages of the tournament. However, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Lakers are still watching the situation with the New York Knicks' recent grab, Moe Harkless.

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

Harkless is a perfect example of a “3-and-D” player, who was acquired by the Clippers as a part of the Marcus Morris deal. With a 6'8" frame, he can shoot well from beyond the three-point line, especially from the corner, and can defend to his guts.

He can be a perfect backup for LeBron James, something the team has been missing all season long.

LeBron James

But for Harkless to land at LA, the Knicks would have to buy him out. A recent report by the New York Post's Marc Berman suggests that the New York Knicks won't mind letting him go if the latter has the desire to join a championship team.

So it would depend upon Harkless at the end of the day; he can choose to play for a championship team or in front of his home crowd.

Advertisement

Newest Knick Moe Harkless is happy to be home. pic.twitter.com/EGV3lA7CTy — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 9, 2020

As far as the Lakers are concerned, they have a win-win situation with him. It won't be a surprise if they make a move for Harkless soon.