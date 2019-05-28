NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers targeting Trevor Ariza

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 40 // 28 May 2019, 06:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Impending free agent Trevor Ariza is being linked with a summer move to the Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers were interested in signing Trevor Ariza back in December, although the 33-year-old was eventually traded to the Washington Wizards. Yet, Ariza will enter free agency next month, and Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes that the veteran may head to Los Angeles:

That's not to say that Pelinka, the Lakers' top basketball executive, won't actively recruit players. He just needs to wait until July.

Pelinka should have the advantage if the Lakers were to chase any of his ex-clients, who generally speak glowingly of their former agent, but the best of the lot this summer is probably Trevor Ariza. While he would round out the team's perimeter defense well, the Lakers need to chase higher-impact players to partner James with another star or two.

In case you didn't know...

Ariza is regarded as one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and he played a pivotal role in the Houston Rockets' trip to the Conference Finals last season. He left to join the Suns during the 2018 offseason, although he was quickly traded to the Wizards. Ariza played 43 times in Washington, averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Ariza will turn 34 in June, although he is still able to make a huge impact at both ends of the court. He also offers a threat from three-point range and it is worth noting that he was part of the Lakers 08/09 championship-winning side. Ultimately, Ariza would be a great addition, and the Lakers shouldn't hesitate to offer him a one-year deal.

What's next?

The Lakers are focusing on the upcoming NBA draft, where they hold the fourth overall pick.