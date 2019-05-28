×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers targeting Trevor Ariza

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
40   //    28 May 2019, 06:18 IST

Impending free agent Trevor Ariza is being linked with a summer move to the Los Angeles Lakers
Impending free agent Trevor Ariza is being linked with a summer move to the Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers were interested in signing Trevor Ariza back in December, although the 33-year-old was eventually traded to the Washington Wizards. Yet, Ariza will enter free agency next month, and Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes that the veteran may head to Los Angeles:

That's not to say that Pelinka, the Lakers' top basketball executive, won't actively recruit players. He just needs to wait until July.
Pelinka should have the advantage if the Lakers were to chase any of his ex-clients, who generally speak glowingly of their former agent, but the best of the lot this summer is probably Trevor Ariza. While he would round out the team's perimeter defense well, the Lakers need to chase higher-impact players to partner James with another star or two.

In case you didn't know...

Ariza is regarded as one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and he played a pivotal role in the Houston Rockets' trip to the Conference Finals last season. He left to join the Suns during the 2018 offseason, although he was quickly traded to the Wizards. Ariza played 43 times in Washington, averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Ariza will turn 34 in June, although he is still able to make a huge impact at both ends of the court. He also offers a threat from three-point range and it is worth noting that he was part of the Lakers 08/09 championship-winning side. Ultimately, Ariza would be a great addition, and the Lakers shouldn't hesitate to offer him a one-year deal.

What's next?

The Lakers are focusing on the upcoming NBA draft, where they hold the fourth overall pick.

Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Trevor Ariza NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumours: 3 Players the Lakers are targeting ahead of the deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 7th: Anthony Davis to the Lakers update, Enes Kanter trade and more
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Lakers handed major Kyrie Irving boost, Bradley Beal an option and more
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors: 3 players the Lakers need to trade this summer
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumours: 3 Players who could still join the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 Players the Lakers should target this month
RELATED STORY
NBA 2K19: All-Time Los Angeles Lakers Player Ratings and Roster
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: LeBron wants Carmelo Anthony in Los Angeles, Lakers remain resistant
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan could be an option for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players currently being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us