NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic to sign $202 million contract extension with Dallas Mavericks after Olympics

Luka Doncic is currently enjoying his time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has led his team to the quarterfinals after winning all three of their preliminary matches. He played a huge role for Slovenia in the qualifying tournament, averaging 21.3 points, 11.3 assists and 8 rebounds despite playing slightly less than 26 minutes per game.

With Slovenia now considered to be the dark horses for a potential first gold medal, Doncic reportedly has another reason to celebrate. After finishing 6th in the MVP ranking and leading the Dallas Mavericks to the 2021 NBA Playoffs almost single-handedly, noted journalist Marc Stein has claimed that Luka Doncic is set to sign a massive $202 million contract extension after the Olympics.

Luka Doncic will soon formally land a five-year, $202 million contract extension with Dallas, but league sources say those discussions will take place post-Olympics, with Doncic intent on keeping his focus on Slovenia's MEDAL chase.



At the age of 21, Luka Doncic is already being recognized as one of the most gifted basketball players of this generation. The Mavericks superstar signed a 4-year, $32 million contract after initially being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, who exchanged him for Trae Young along with a future first-round pick.

Eligible for a Supermax contract extension this year, Luka Doncic had indicated in a press conference that he would indeed sign an extension with the Mavericks to become their franchise player. For weeks, he was expected to sign a contract that could rise to over $201 million over the course of five years, making it potentially the 4th biggest Supermax contract of all time.

Luka Doncic is currently leading Slovenia at the Olympics

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently signed his own supermax 5-year deal with the Bucks which is worth over $228 million, which is till date the biggest in NBA history.

This is followed by Russell Westbrook’s contract with Washington Wizards that is also worth almost $207 million but is the LA Lakers’ headache for the time being.

Finally, Rudy Gobert signed a $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz while Stephen Curry’s contract that was signed in 2017 is also worth more than $201 million, and was biggest at the time when it was signed.

However, Luka Doncic is now expected to sneak inside the top 4, with the contract and paperwork expected to be completed only after the Olympics.

