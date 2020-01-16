NBA Rumors: Miami Heat unlikely to make moves ahead of the trade deadline

Chris Paul is among the players that have been linked with a move to the Miami Heat

What's the rumor?

With the midway point of the 2019-20 season approaching, the Miami Heat are well in contention after performing better than expected through the early months of the season. Wednesday's 106-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs extended improved Miami's record to 28-12 - and only the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers have won more games so far this season.

Despite their excellent form, the Heat continue to be linked with trades for the likes of Chris Paul, although Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel believes that Miami is unlikely to make a move ahead of the trade deadline:

At the moment, the Heat would not have the funding for such a signing, even at the minimum. With Justise Winslow in limbo, I'm not sure what the Heat would have to offer in terms of assets when also considering that they cannot put a first-round pick into play.

In case you didn't know...

Since completing a surprise deal for Jimmy Butler last summer, the Miami front office has reportedly been on the search for a second All-Star, and the team notably discussed a trade for Russell Westbrook before his move to Houston. After a deal for Westbrook didn't work out, the Heat were expected to sign a second star at some point during the season - although Miami's young roster has performed better than expected - and the front office has reportedly made the likes of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro untouchable in trade talks.

The heart of the matter

Miami may still have plans to sign a second big name to play alongside the 30-year-old Butler, although a lack of assets means that a deal will be difficult ahead of the trade deadline. Due to this, a major trade is looking increasingly unlikely this season, although things could be different in the summer as the team looks to make the most of Butler's remaining prime years.

What's next?

The Heat are back in action on Friday night as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.