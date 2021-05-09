NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks in talks with EuroLeague guard Elijah Bryant

Earlier today, sources reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are considering waiving 22-year old Forward Rodions Kurucs. Kurucs signed a 3-year contract worth around $6 million with the Brooklyn Nets and was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks in March 2021. He has featured in a total of 5 NBA games from the bench for the franchise, playing an average of 6.8 minutes.

Kurucs has averaged 3 points and 1.2 rebounds in his limited playing-time. The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly planning to waive the versatile forward, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Bucks have their sights set on Maccabi Tel Aviv’s shooting-guard Elijah Bryant instead.

The Bucks are planning to waive forward Rodions Kurucs and signing guard Elijah Bryant of Maccabi Tel Aviv to a two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2021

Elijah Bryant has emerged as a target for the Milwaukee Bucks, who might be looking at him as a potential role player. The Milwaukee Bucks currently rely on Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo as their starting guard-pairing, with the likes of Jeff Teague and Bryn Forbes as backups.

Forbes has been in impressive form off the bench and the addition of another guard seems to be a sensible move for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Elijah Bryant is expected to leave Maccabi Tel Aviv now to join the Milwaukee Bucks, source tell @Sportando & @RoiCohen99 — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) May 5, 2021

The 26-year-old Elijah Bryant has not played in the NBA since going undrafted in the 2018 draft. He joined Maccabi Tel Aviv in July 2019 and has previously played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 NBA Summer League. Bryant has appeared in the Israeli Super League this season, apart from the EuroLeague, for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The shooting-guard has appeared in 32 EuroLeague matches and is averaging 9.8 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds. He is an impressive 3-point shooter and shot at exactly 42% from the 3-point zone during his 18 appearances in the Israeli Super League. In the EuroLeague, Bryant has a decent shooting efficiency of 48.3%.

Elijah Bryant has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 NBA Summer League and can prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Milwaukee Bucks. This is because Bryant is eligible to play in the NBA playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking at the shooting-guard as a decent bench player who can add depth and numbers to their roster.