Create
Notifications
×

NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks in talks with EuroLeague guard Elijah Bryant

Rodion Kurucs has also played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets
Rodion Kurucs has also played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets
Rishabh Bhatnagar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 31 min ago
News

Earlier today, sources reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are considering waiving 22-year old Forward Rodions Kurucs. Kurucs signed a 3-year contract worth around $6 million with the Brooklyn Nets and was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks in March 2021. He has featured in a total of 5 NBA games from the bench for the franchise, playing an average of 6.8 minutes.

Kurucs has averaged 3 points and 1.2 rebounds in his limited playing-time. The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly planning to waive the versatile forward, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Bucks have their sights set on Maccabi Tel Aviv’s shooting-guard Elijah Bryant instead.

NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks expected to sign Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Elijah Bryant

Elijah Bryant has emerged as a target for the Milwaukee Bucks, who might be looking at him as a potential role player. The Milwaukee Bucks currently rely on Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo as their starting guard-pairing, with the likes of Jeff Teague and Bryn Forbes as backups.

Forbes has been in impressive form off the bench and the addition of another guard seems to be a sensible move for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 26-year-old Elijah Bryant has not played in the NBA since going undrafted in the 2018 draft. He joined Maccabi Tel Aviv in July 2019 and has previously played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 NBA Summer League. Bryant has appeared in the Israeli Super League this season, apart from the EuroLeague, for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The shooting-guard has appeared in 32 EuroLeague matches and is averaging 9.8 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds. He is an impressive 3-point shooter and shot at exactly 42% from the 3-point zone during his 18 appearances in the Israeli Super League. In the EuroLeague, Bryant has a decent shooting efficiency of 48.3%.

Rodion Kurucs during his Brooklyn Nets days
Rodion Kurucs during his Brooklyn Nets days

Elijah Bryant has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 NBA Summer League and can prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Milwaukee Bucks. This is because Bryant is eligible to play in the NBA playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking at the shooting-guard as a decent bench player who can add depth and numbers to their roster.

Published 31 min ago
comments icon
NBA Milwaukee Bucks Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball Rodions Kurucs NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी