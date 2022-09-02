NBA Rumors: NBA insider reveals New York Knicks' final offer for 3x All-Star

The New York Knicks were out of the running for Donovan Mitchell when they re-signed RJ Barrett. However, a recent rumor regarding their final offer to the Utah Jazz sheds some light on how serious they were about pursuing the former Jazz superstar.

The Mitchell-Knicks trade saga was one of the longest active storylines of the offseason. Considering the sheer amount of the traction the rumor received, it seemed more or less likely that "Spida" will be playing for New York next season.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when negotiations came to a halt. With Utah voiding an informal trade deadline set by Knicks president Leon Rose, New York opted to re-sign Barrett on a four-year max extension.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension worth $120M with the New York Knicks, per @wojespn RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension worth $120M with the New York Knicks, per @wojespn https://t.co/oPu0MhlR0z

With Donovan Mitchell headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, the negotiationswere altered completely.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN.

While another one of the primary storylines of the offseason has come to a close, some rumors surrounding the final negotiations have emerged. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared a report of the Knicks' final offer to Utah for Donovan Mitchell.

While shedding light on the situation, he said:

"I think the Jazz, in their heart of hearts I think, looked at the Knicks as a viable trade partner and they saw their four unprotected first-round picks. They had four protected picks, they had young players, they had everything necessary to get a deal done and they did make offers."

"I'm told, in their last offer, they put on the table - RJ Barrett, Emmanuel Quickley, two unprotected first-round picks. But Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz wanted more."

Charania added that Jazz GM Danny Ainge was in pursuit of another unprotected pick along with draft swaps and another young player. However, the Knicks did not pursue this deal further.

While concluding his report, Charania added his input on the Knicks and said:

"This is a team that has needed a face for the franchise and also an all-star player like Donovan Mitchell, a 25-year old, in his prime, from that New York City area, he would have loved to play in New York City. I'm told that was his top preferred destination but now he ends up in Cleveland."

The Athletic @TheAthletic



RJ Barrett

Immanuel Quickley

Two unprotected 1st-round picks



The Jazz wanted one more unprotected pick, another young player and multiple pick swaps, per



@TheRally

The Knicks' final offer for Donovan Mitchell:RJ BarrettImmanuel QuickleyTwo unprotected 1st-round picksThe Jazz wanted one more unprotected pick, another young player and multiple pick swaps, per @ShamsCharania The Knicks' final offer for Donovan Mitchell:◽️ RJ Barrett◽️ Immanuel Quickley◽️ Two unprotected 1st-round picksThe Jazz wanted one more unprotected pick, another young player and multiple pick swaps, per @ShamsCharania. 🎥 @TheRally https://t.co/9XtG2wG5JG

What's next for the New York Knicks?

RJ Barrett looks on from the New York Knicks' bench

With Donovan Mitchell headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks have come up wildly short in their pursut of a superstar caliber player. However, this could have been more positive than negative.

As things stand, the Knicks have managed to sign Jalen Brunson in the offseason, which can be viewed largely as a positive. Addtionally, by re-signing RJ Barrett, New York has given the youngster time to develop as a potential star.

New York's guard rotation continues to be intriguing. Besides Brunson and Evan Fournier filling out the starting backcourt, the New York Knicks feature players such as Derrick Rose, Emmanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and more.

While Mitchell would have been a huge boost offensively, it may not have been in their best interests to give up the farm to acquire him.

Overall, the New York Knicks may not see a lot of changes ahead of training camp at this juncture. While the side have made some decent moves, however, they may not be enough to see them be competitive in the current landscape of the East.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury