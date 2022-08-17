NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans unwilling to move Brandon Ingram for former MVP

Despite the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns being the favorites to land Kevin Durant, the New Orleans Pelicans could still be a contender. That prospect is unlikely, however.

According to Christian Clark of nola.com, the Pelicans are not the frontrunners for Durant because of their unwillingness to let go of Brandon Ingram:

"If Durant gets moved, the New Orleans Pelicans could be players in the sweepstakes, but that would likely require them to surrender Brandon Ingram. League sources say the Pelicans are unwilling to do so."

The Pelicans are a not a team ready to mortgage their entire future for a precarious superstar. As it is, Durant could just as easily ask out of their team in the offseason next year.

Most teams have a similar outlook, and so there haven't been too many rumblings around where Durant gets traded. The majority of the reports on Durant's trade possibilities either focus on the impasse between KD and the Brooklyn Nets or his destination preferences.

However, no substantial whispers from any team besides the Celtics, Suns and Heat have been heard as concerns in acquiring Durant.

Not just with the New Orleans Pelicans, Durant's trade prospects look thin at all fronts

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

For some, the $190 million bill offsets any acquisition prospects, while others deem their team to be well off without Kevin Durant.

However, the Brooklyn Nets are also trying to avoid a rebuild. It has only been a few years since they traded away young talent in exchange for win-now players in Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In retrospect, acquiring two injured players who burn a hole in a team's pocket while not producing adequate playing time was not a prudent decision. Any front-office would have been fine with acquiring Irving and KD in 2019, but the same cannot be said now.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point. I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point.

Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai has reaffirmed his support for the Nets brethren. Despite Durant reportedly wanting both general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash fired, Brooklyn might not budge on Durant until they get what they are seeking.

The asking price remains the same: one to two players at the All-Star level, some solid role players and draft capital. Center Rudy Gobert's trade from Utah to Minnesota heavily distorted the market, with four first-round picks now being the lower limit in a Durant trade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein