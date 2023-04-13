NBA Rumors: New York Knicks and Miami Heat could emerge as strong contenders for Damian Lillard

Two new teams in the form of New York Knicks and the Miami Heat have emerged as contenders for Damian Lillard.

Lillard has spent his entire NBA career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, and at the age of 32 is considering his future. The Portland Trail Blazers are at a crossroads after a disappointing season with a 33-49 record. The team has two options going forward: either build around Damian Lillard or build around talented young players like Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

Lillard had recently claimed that he is tired of the NBA culture where players change teams to look for championships. However, the player has more than proved his loyalty for the Trail Blazers who have not made the Playoffs since 2021.

Regardless, with a number of teams expected to compete for the Dame’s signature, it seems as if the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat have emerged as the latest candidates for the player's signature. According to HeavyOnSports, the two teams along with the Brooklyn Nets will strongly consider signing Damian Lillard if he ends up deciding to leave.

NBA execs told @HeavyOnSports a few teams would jump in a Dame Lillard sweepstakes if he gives the green light, including @nyknicks, @BrooklynNets & @MiamiHEAT (among others). They do not expect the @trailblazers to look into Dame trades until he asks:

Damian Lillard sends warning to Portland Trail Blazers

Stephen Smith recently claimed that the Portland Trail Blazers star looked like he was considering leaving in the offseason. Damian Lillard had an incredible season at 32 where he averaged more than 32 points per game and will have no shortage of suitors.

Apart from the teams mentioned above, the Philadelphia 76ers are also considered strong suitors, especially if James Harden ends up leaving. There is little doubt that Lillard can easily join a championship contender and be their main player considering his overall quality, especially with respect to shooting.

Speaking to ESPN recently, Damian Lillard publicly stated that he had a decision to make on his future:

“It ain’t a threat. I ain’t gonna say I’m putting them on the clock, I’m just saying if those things can’t be done, (if) we can’t do something significant like that then we won’t have a chance to compete on that level,” Lillard said.

“Not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will too because at that point, it’s like, ‘Are you gonna go young or are we gonna get something done?'”

Overtime @overtime



Damian Lillard averaged 32.2 PPG and 7.8 APG this season (via @NBA)

At 32, there is little doubt that the player does not have a lot of time to land a few NBA championships, and a move seems to be the obvious solution at the moment.

