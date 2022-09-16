NBA Rumors: New York Knicks might target Devin Booker if Phoenix Suns' situation worsens

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks might target Devin Booker if the Phoenix Suns' current situation worsens. The Knicks struck out in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes this offseason, and could turn their attention to the Suns star.

On a recent episode of the "HoopsHype" podcast, Michael Scotto and Stefan Bondy discussed what's next for the Knicks. After failing to acquire Mitchell, the Knicks will need to focus their attention on salvaging their season. But New York needs a star, and they might be active again once one becomes available.

Scotto cited Marc Berman's report that the Knicks could target Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, Brondy, a Knicks beat writer, thinks Booker might be a more realistic target. He pointed out the current situation in Phoenix and how it might turn sour really quickly.

"The Phoenix Suns are in a tenuous situation, given what’s happening with their owner," Bondy said. "I'm going to go with Devin Booker because I don't know what's going to happen in Phoenix at this point. I have no idea how the players are going to react to this Robert Sarver news. I can see an upheaval coming."

The Phoenix Suns had the best record in the league last season. However, they had their worst game of the season in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns were blown out and eliminated by the Mavericks at home.

They did manage to sign DeAndre Ayton to an extension, while also keeping most of their roster intact.The Suns were also linked with a potential trade for Kevin Durant. Several players certainly heard their names being discussed on the rumor mill, which may or may not have an effect on them.

Chris Paul is also a year older and an embarrassing exit from the playoffs might be tough to overcome. But it got worse for the Suns because of Robert Sarver's suspension for workplace misconduct.

More: Breaking: Suns owner Robert Sarver has been suspended one year and fined $10 million by the NBA as a result of the league’s investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny, the league announced.More: es.pn/3de50kf Breaking: Suns owner Robert Sarver has been suspended one year and fined $10 million by the NBA as a result of the league’s investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny, the league announced.More: es.pn/3de50kf https://t.co/VEmDpFxYYJ

What's next for the Phoenix Suns?

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for workplace misconduct and making racist and misogynistic remarks. Sarver was fined $10 million and suspended for one year. He's also required to complete a training program on how to properly conduct himself in the workplace.

However, some have criticized the league for the leninent punishment given to Sarver. In contrast to Sarver, the then LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banished from the NBA and forced to sell his team after getting caught making racist remarks on tape in 2014.

With players such as the Suns' Chris Paul and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James speaking out, the NBA is facing a tough decision. The Suns are trying to find an interim governor to oversee the organization while Sarver serves out his suspension.

The Suns were not distracted by the investigation into their owner last season. However, this time it is totally different because of the results of the investigation. Whether the Suns like it or not, it might be a make-or-break season in Phoenix.

