NBA Rumors: New York Knicks show interest in Tom Thibodeau as next Head Coach

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau is the front-runner to land the Head Coach role for the ailing New York Knicks. Moreover, Marc Berman of the New York Post has reported that a source in close proximity to Thibs said the following:

"He (Tom) really wants the Knick job. He can taste it, and he may even be in the lead."

Are the Knicks going to offer Tom Thibodeau their head coaching job for next season? @WindhorstESPN gives us the latest: pic.twitter.com/0Kc5wnFkuH — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 19, 2020

The 62-year-old Thibodeau is known for ending Minnesota's 13-year playoff drought in 2017-18, but was sacked in the middle of last season. He also went 255-139 (.647) with five playoff appearances during his time in Chicago.

Thibs is known for pushing young players really hard in practice runs, and many believe that eventually leads to internal rifts.

Currently, the New York Knicks are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a miserable 17-38 win-loss record. With promising pieces like Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox amongst others, this team is dire need of player development.

The Knicks fired Coach David Fizdale after a 4-18 start to the season, and the subsequent hiring of Mike Miller has resulted in an improved 13-20 run. Coach Thibodeau is expected to bring that competitive edge to a side that has not reached the playoffs since 2013.