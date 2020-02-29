NBA Rumors: New York Knicks still value Kevin Knox despite difficult sophomore season

Kevin Knox has been linked with a trade away from the Knicks

What's the rumor?

Following an impressive rookie campaign, Kevin Knox has struggled throughout his sophomore year. Knox has spent considerably less time on the court and has failed to make much of an impact on a New York Knicks side that currently possesses a 17-42 record.

Due to his lack of minutes and progress, Knox has been linked with a trade away from the Knicks, but SNY.tv is reporting that New York snubbed interest ahead of the trade deadline as they believe that the 20-year-old could still play a role in their future:

The Knicks showed how much they valued Knox by their actions prior to the 2020 NBA trade deadline. Several teams in touch with the Knicks prior to Mills' reassignment came away with the impression that New York was very hesitant to deal Knox.

In case you didn't know...

Following one season with the Kentucky Wildcats, the Knicks selected Knox with the ninth pick of the 2018 draft.

Under then-head coach David Fizdale, Knox was a regular starter and averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 28.8 minutes per contest during the 2018-19 season. However, Knox has started just four times this season, averaging just 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.1 minutes.

The heart of the matter

With a career field goal percentage of 36.8, Knox's shooting has been poor so far, but the 20-year-old remains an exciting wing with great size that could eventually develop into a two-way force.

With the Knicks undergoing a long-term rebuild, Knox can be afforded the time to develop in New York, and there is no doubt that the small forward could play a key role in the future of the franchise.

What's next?

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow as they face the Chicago Bulls.