NBA Rumors: New York Knicks targeting DeMarcus Cousins and Nikola Vucevic

The Knicks are interested in signing DeMarcus Cousins this summer

What's the rumor?

Heading into the offseason, the New York Knicks have the cap space to sign two max contract players, and Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated is reporting that the team is interested in a number of notable free agents including DeMarcus Cousins and Nikola Vucevic.

The team is also interested in two players from Perry’s days as assistant general manager for the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers free agent forward Tobiad Orlando Magic free agent center Nikola Vucevic.

Other free agents on the Knicks’ radar include their own free-agent center DeAndre Jordan, Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins and twins Markieff and Marcus Morris. New Orleans Pelicans forward Julius Randle and the Knicks also have mutual interest, according to sources.

In case you didn't know...

Nikola Vucevic has spent the past seven seasons with the Orlando Magic, and the 18-19 campaign was the best of his career. The Montenegrin finished the season averaging 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, and his performances resulted in a first-ever All-Star call-up.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Cousins missed the first half of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon, although he returned to play 30 times for the Warriors. Boogie averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds, although the four-time All-Star's impact in the playoffs was impacted by a torn left quad he suffered in Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round matchup against the Clippers.

The heart of the matter

Heading into the summer, the Knicks wanted to sign a marquee free agent such as Kevin Durant, although it appears that the team is now focusing on lesser stars. Both Vucevic and Cousins would be great additions, although neither player would be enough to propel the Knicks into contention.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 p.m. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.