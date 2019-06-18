NBA Rumors: Nikola Vucevic could remain with Orlando Magic in free agency

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 32 // 18 Jun 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nikola Vucevic enjoyed a career-season with the Orlando Magic

What's the rumor?

Following an impressive season in which he received a first All-Star call-up, Nikola Vucevic was expected to be among the most in-demand players during free agency. However, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders is reporting that the 28-year-old has failed to attract much interest, and believes that Vucevic will re-sign with the Orlando Magic:

Vooch we’ll see he may not have the market most expected a month ago. I think a first year north of $20m and declining each year with a partial on a 4th gets it done for Orlando. Mo is not ready for a full time workload and the Magic want to remain competitive.

In case you didn't know...

Vucevic joined the Orlando Magic back in 2012 as part of the four-team trade that sent Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Serbian has been a regular starter throughout his seven seasons in Orlando, although he took his game to the next level during the 18-19 campaign. The 28-year-old averaged 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Vucevic was among the most dominant bigs during the 18-19 season, however, it appears that teams don't want to hand a max deal to a center that will turn 29 later this year.

Nevertheless, Vucevic should still command big money from Orlando, and he is likely to be playing in a Magic uniform at the start of next season.

What's next?

NBA franchises will be free to contact all free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 p.m, but contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

Let us know in the comments below if you believe the Orlando Magic should extend Nikola Vucevic's contract.

Also, don't forget to visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.