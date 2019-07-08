NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic not exploring Russell Westbrook trade

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 150 // 08 Jul 2019, 05:52 IST

Russell Westbrook appears unlikely to join the Orlando Magic

What's the rumor?

The NBA world was left stunned on Saturday morning as they woke to learn that the Oklahoma City Thunder had traded Paul George to the L.A. Clippers. The Thunder landed a record-setting haul of picks from the trade, although the team now looks unlikely to contend in a stacked Western Conference.

After losing his fellow All-Star, Russell Westbrook could be trad in the coming weeks, and the Orlando Magic have been muted as a potential destination. However, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, the Magic are unlikely to pursue a trade.

For what it’s worth, doesn’t look like Orlando has much interest in a Russell Westbrook deal - you never say never - but not something they are exploring. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) July 7, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Westbrook, 30, was drafted 4th overall in the 2008 NBA draft, and the dynamic point guard has spent his entire career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has averaged a triple-double in each of the past three seasons and also leads the franchise in points, minutes, rebounds, and assists.

Meanwhile, the Magic are coming off a season in which they returned to the playoffs after a seven-year absence. The team has been active in free agency, resigning Terrance Ross and Nikola Vucevic to new long-term deals.

The heart of the matter

The Magic have improved hugely over the past 24 months, and the team would have to give up nearly its entire young core of Mo Bamba, Aaron Gordon, and Jonathan Isaac to convince the Thunder to make the trade. It is also doubtful that Westbrook would be willing to swap Oklahoma City for another small-market franchise. Ultimately, a deal makes little sense for both parties, and Westbrook is more likely to head across the state to the Heat.

What's next?

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti is set to meet with Westbrook over the coming week. If Presti and Westbrook agree that a trade is the best way forward for the franchise, it is likely that the Thunder will also look to shop their other high earners such as Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder, and Andre Roberson.