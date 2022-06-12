NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers let go of Jimmy Butler due to regular season concerns and his willingness to leave

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse the Philadelphia 76ers and their former star Jimmy Butler had a tumultuous ending to their relationship. The franchise was expected to push for a championship with Butler, but an Eastern Conference semifinals appearance was the best they could manage together.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Butler's exit from the franchise took place because of the player's unwillingness to commit his future to the franchise as he approached free agency. The franchise believed that there was a deal to be made instead of letting him for free. Pompey wrote:

"And even though fans are still upset with Butler’s departure, everything wasn’t rosy during his brief tenure in Philly. Sources say the uncertainty surrounding Butler’s future that regular season was part of the reason they traded for Harris. Sources also said that the team was looking to land a solid player because of Butler’s wanting to get traded prior to the February deadline."

Butler signed a four-year deal worth over $140 million that summer and was part of a four-team trade involving the likes of the Miami Heat, LA Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and the 76ers.

Why did things not work between Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers?

Jimmy Butler spent the 2018-19 season with the Philadelphia 76ers as the franchise believed that they had assembled a championship-winning roster. The likes of Tobias Harris, JJ Redick, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons alongside Butler would suggest that they are right, at least on paper.

However, the season ended in disappointment in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a loss to the Toronto Raptors thanks to an infamous buzzer-beater from Kawhi Leonard. Subsequently, the 76ers approached the summer market with the likes of Redick, Harris and Butler all as free agents.

Throughout the season, Jimmy Butler did not necessarily get along with the front office of the 76ers and the head coach Brett Brown. The head coach and the star's relationship took a turn for the worse when Brown decided to give the ball-handling duties to Ben Simmons, much to the displeasure of Butler. Simmons ran the offense throughout the season.

The lack of clear authority around the franchise is the reason why Butler did not get along with the front office of the Philadelphia 76ers. Years later, he spoke about being "lost" during his time in Philly, during an episode on JJ Redick's podcast.

Four seasons since Jimmy Butler's exit from the franchise, the superstar has led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals and reached the Eastern Conference Finals this year. The 76ers are yet to go beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals and lost to Butler's heat this season.

