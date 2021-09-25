NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers players wanted to meet Ben Simmons in LA but he turned them away

The Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga continues to intensify as the All-Star guard is not changing his mind about wanting a move away from the franchise.

Details: Sources: Philadelphia 76ers players wanted to take a jet to Los Angeles this week to meet with Ben Simmons, but were informed not to come and that the three-time All-Star did not want to meet.Details: theathletic.com/news/ben-simmo… Sources: Philadelphia 76ers players wanted to take a jet to Los Angeles this week to meet with Ben Simmons, but were informed not to come and that the three-time All-Star did not want to meet.



According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 76ers players were willing to fly to Los Angeles to have a sit down with Ben, but he turned them away.

The party, led by Joel Embiid, was ready to get on a jet sometime this week to see Ben Simmons with the hope of convincing him to stay on for the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, it seems like the strained relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers' front office is unrepairable.

Ben Simmons is hell-bent on leaving the Philadelphia 76ers, and the way he is handling the whole situation proves that nothing can change his mind. Him refusing his teammates from coming was to save them the trip because he is determined to get traded whatever it takes.

Reporting to the Philadelphia 76ers training camp is still out of the picture for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers, revealed in a recent interview with Willie Geist on MSNBC that he is going to keep trying to get through to Ben Simmons. Despite Doc's efforts, an amicable resolution does not look like the eventual outcome in this situation.

Given the recent development and with training camp a few days away, it is highly unlikely that Ben Simmons will show up to train with the Philadelphia 76ers. The three-time All-Star spent his offseason in LA and looks like he will be there for a while longer.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials.

Although the NBA fines will get to the tune of $1 million, Ben Simmons is not at all worried about that. The Philadelphia 76ers are also hell-bent on getting value for the 25-year-old, just like every other franchise not willing to give up their star players.

