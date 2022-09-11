NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns GM claims team has left “contract stuff behind” with former no. 1 overall pick

The Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton reached an impasse over his contract in July. Instead of offering him an extension, the Suns put forward a qualifying offer for the 2022-23 season.

Ayton managed to grab close to $130 million after the Indiana Pacers signed him to an offer sheet. The Suns matched it, and Ayton will likely be in Phoenix for the foreseeable future.

The media suspected animosity between Ayton and the Suns, but according to general manager James Jones, contract woes have been put to rest. According to a report in The Arizona Republic, James said:

"Yeah. That part is behind us. The contract stuff is behind us, and our focus now is how do we help him improve and continue to improve. We have ideas and plans to do that."

GM James Jones on Deandre Ayton. "Our focus now is how do we help him improve and continue to improve. We have ideas and plans to do that. It's on me and the staff to figure out how to help him in conjunction with our other guys." #Suns

"It's on me and the staff to figure out how to help him in conjunction with our other guys. Continue to realize their capacity."

How strong is Phoenix Suns' bid for contention?

Going into the 2022-23 season, the Phoenix Suns are perhaps the most divisive team in the Western Conference.

A strong case can be made that the Suns' best chances of securing an NBA title were in 2021 and 2022. The Suns made an unprecedented run to the NBA finals in 2021, and their 2022 season ended in the second round of the playoffs.

Aside from Chris Paul and bona fide superstar Devin Booker, the Suns' roster doesn't look as competitive in an improving Western Conference.

Booker is unquestioningly their centerpiece. However, the pieces around him aren't as robust as those around other superstars in the West. The Warriors, for example, have four players in their starting lineup (Curry, Green, Thompson, Wiggins) who have been All-Stars.

Other than Ayton and Bridges, it isn't exactly clear who the Phoenix Suns rely on. Cameron Johnson? Jae Crowder?

According to some reports, Crowder doesn't even want to be in Phoenix, and Cameron Johnson will enter just his fourth year in the league. While this roster might give you another 55+ wins season, they may struggle in the playoffs.

