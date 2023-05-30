NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns intent on hiring former champion coaches this summer

The Phoenix Suns had lofty expectations after acquiring superstar Kevin Durant at the trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets. While Phoenix did not have much depth, they believed that pairing Durant with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton could help them win their first championship in franchise history. Instead, however, the Suns were eliminated in the second round as Paul was sidelined and Ayton disappeared.

Following the elimination, Phoenix fired 2022 NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams. While the coaching carousel is in full swing, the Suns have not made a decision. They were reportedly targeting Nick Nurse prior to the 2019 NBA Champion and 2020 NBA Coach of the Year accepting the same position with the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix has reportedly narrowed their search down to three candidates, two of whom have previously led championship teams. Doc Rivers, Frank Vogel and Kevin Young are reportedly the finalists for the position.

Doc Rivers led the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008, while Frank Vogel won the championship as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Kevin Young has been an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns since 2020-2021, serving as an associate head coach the past two seasons. While he has never been a head coach at the NBA level, he reportedly has the support of Devin Booker.

Phoenix is one of just three NBA teams that is still without a head coach as the offseason approaches. The Suns job is easily the most enticing of the trio as the Detroit Pistons are rebuilding and the Toronto Raptors could soon be headed in that direction.

Who is the favorite to become the head coach of the Phoenix Suns?

The Phoenix Suns have not made any announcements on their head coaching search. Speaking on his self-titled podcast, NBA insider Bill Simmons recently claimed, however, that Kevin Young will be the next head coach of the team, stating definitively:

"It's going to be Kevin Young."

Check out Bill Simmons' comments below:

Cage @ridiculouscage Bill Simmons saying the Suns are going to hire Kevin Young: Bill Simmons saying the Suns are going to hire Kevin Young: https://t.co/gXiBRdWD1X

While Young wasn't very successful as a head coach in the G League, he also did not have stars such as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Although it remains unclear if Chris Paul or Deandre Ayton will be back with the team next season, the foundation of two elite scoring wings will likely ensure that Phoenix will be looking to contend for a title once again.

