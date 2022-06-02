NBA Rumors Roundup: Chicago Bulls not fully convinced on offering Zach LaVine a max contract, Warriors veteran hopeful of playing in NBA Finals, and more | June 2nd, 2022 

Several players and teams have started to occupy central positions in the NBA rumors of late.

Some of the most recent ones include the likes of Collin Sexton, Jerami Grant, and OG Anunoby, among others. Sexton will be a restricted free agent this summer. Despite rumors suggesting that he could agree to an extension with the Cavaliers, the guard has been linked to the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, Anunoby is being named as a potential trade candidate of late. Reports indicate he wasn't satisfied with his role with the Raptors last season which could drive his decision to find a new home.

San Antonio Spurs interested in Collin Sexton

The San Antonio Spurs need to add some more depth to their offense. They could do so by signing Collin Sexton this offseason. Sexton has been an effective scorer. He played only 11 games this campaign, averaging 16 points before sustaining an ACL injury. During the 2020-21 season, the guard averaged 24.3 points o 47/37/81 shooting splits.

Sexton could be a great option as a volume scorer alongside All-Star Dejounte Murray. According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, he 'has some fans' in the Spurs' front office. Here's what the report stated:

"The Spurs, who sources say have some Sexton fans in their front office, fit those same parameters -- if they’re looking for a new Dejounte Murray running mate."

Andre Iguodala hopeful of returning for the NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala has returned to play for the Golden State Warriors this season. It has been a struggle for him because of injuries, which saw him miss 51 regular-season games and feature in only three first-round games during the playoffs.

Iguodala has dealt with a neck injury over the last few weeks, but he is hoping to be available for the Warriors during the NBA Finals. He has practiced fully and is listed as questionable. Here's what he said ahead of Game 1 regarding his availability (via NBC Sports):

“So if it’s on the court, and hopefully it is, I’ve just got to be ready and just keep hoping for it, being optimistic with everything that’s going on with the body,” Iguodala said.

Not everyone in the Bulls organization believes Zach LaVine deserves a max contract

Zach LaVine is one of the most high-profile free agents this summer. According to NBA rumors, the Chicago Bulls swingman staying with the six-time NBA champions beyond this offseason isn't a 'slam dunk' prospect. As per the latest reports, that speculation has only grown more robust, with some within the Bulls' organization not in favor of giving LaVine a max contract.

Here's what the latest report by Chicago sportscaster David Kaplan stated on 'The Kap and J Hood show' (via Fox Sports):

“There are some in the organization that want to give him [LaVine] the max.”

According to NBA rumors, the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs are considered potential landing spots for LaVine. The Bulls are the only team that can offer him a five-year max deal, though. If they opt against it, the likelihood of LaVine leaving via sign and trade will be high.

Utah and Portland considered landing spots for OG Anunoby

OG Anynoby is the latest name mentioned in the NBA rumor mill. The Toronto Raptors rising star contributed to their surprising run to the NBA Playoffs this year. He averaged 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this campaign. However, with rookie Scottie Barnes showing tremendous confidence and potential in his debut season, Anunoby wasn't a go-to option alongside Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the forward grew dissatisfied with his role at times.

"Following a standout season from Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, word has circulated among rival front offices that Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto, where Barnes joined Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet as the primary ball-handlers in Nick Nurse's offense," Jake Fischer wrote for Bleacher Report. "Two sources with knowledge of the dynamic told B/R that Anunoby has not directly expressed discontent with his situation with the Raptors."

Fischer went onto state that the Raptors forward is among the primary targets for the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers.

Jerami Grant is a primary target for Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers are being heavily linked with Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. The Trail Blazers have created the flexibility to add him to their ranks following their midseason shuffling during the 2021-22 campaign. Grant has the opportunity to become a #2 option behind Damian Lillard, which he could be keen to capitalize on.

The Athletic's James Edwards III was the latest to report on these NBA Rumors. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer also stated Grant to Trail Blazers' links in his most recent article.

