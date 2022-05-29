NBA Rumors Roundup: Collin Sexton might turn out to be a trade chip for Cleveland in offseason, league executives against paying bigs, and more - May 29th, 2022

The NBA community is up for some incredible basketball with the 2022 NBA Finals just around the corner. The Golden State Warriors have already secured their tickets to the Finals, while we await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Down 2-3 with Game 6 on the road, the Miami Heat forced a Game 7 backed by Jimmy Butler’s spectacular performance. In arguably the biggest game of the East, the Celtics and the Heat will try to salvage a win to make the Finals.

The rest of the 27 teams have begun their offseason preparations. Many players have entered the trade block and several rumors have emerged over the last few days. On a different note, the LA Lakers have finally ended their head coaching search.

Here are a few stories from the last 24 hours around the NBA.

Major task for the LA Lakers' new head coach is utilizing Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers during the 2021-22 NBA season

After a lengthy search, the LA Lakers have finally found their new head coach. They signed Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham on a four-year contract and the organization reportedly asked him to focus on a specific task for next season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have directed coach Ham to incorporate Russell Westbrook into the lineup, and this task was a major topic of discussion in his interview. Wojnarowski reported:

"One of Ham’s most important directives: finding a way to incorporate future Hall of Fame guard Russell Westbrook into the franchise’s framework with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It was a significant subject of every Lakers coaching interview in the process, sources said."

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… There's yet another report indicating the Lakers' shift towards keeping Russell Westbrook next season. There's yet another report indicating the Lakers' shift towards keeping Russell Westbrook next season.lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/vVPwnOytbY

Collin Sexton's future in Cleveland is uncertain

Head coach JB Bickerstaff yells to Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 NBA season

Collin Sexton barely played in the 2021-22 NBA season and the Cleveland Cavaliers still made it to the NBA play-in tournament. Had it not been for some unfortunate injuries, the Cavaliers could have arguably secured a playoff berth. Hence, Sexton's value has dropped and his future in the organization is now uncertain.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the 23-year-old guard might ask for money worthy of a starter, but the front office is reluctant to give him that amount. He noted that the Cavs will look to use Sexton as a trade asset if he doesn't agree to the qualifying offer. Scotto reported on the HoopsHype podcast:

"He's going to demand starting guard money, I'm told...My sources tell me at the end of the Sexton negotiations, the two sides were kicking around...$18 million annually. I get the sense that the Cavs are more comfortable in the range of $15-18 million. I think Collin is looking more in the range of $18-22 million...I think Cleveland will extend a qualifying offer to Sexton and look to match an offer. I don't see him receiving an offer, but I think Cleveland will use Sexton as a trade asset."

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto A look at Collin Sexton’s free agent value and rival teams with potential interest, Caris LeVert’s extension possibilities, Kevin Love’s future with the Cavs, trade and free agency candidates to watch, and more with @ChrisFedor on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/cavalier… A look at Collin Sexton’s free agent value and rival teams with potential interest, Caris LeVert’s extension possibilities, Kevin Love’s future with the Cavs, trade and free agency candidates to watch, and more with @ChrisFedor on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/cavalier…

Two-time MVP looking to sign supermax with the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the first round against the Golden State Warriors

Nikola Jokic won his second consecutive MVP award this season and the Denver Nuggets will certainly do anything they can to re-sign the big man. He is up for a five-year $260 million deal, the largest in NBA history if he agrees to it. Despite Tim Conelly's exit, the Serbian center has committed to the franchise for the foreseeable future.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick:

"After Jokic publicly stated his desire to sign the extension late last month, sources say the 27-year-old has reiterated his long-term commitment to the franchise this week and made clear his belief in the organization's future in the wake of Connelly’s exit. Multiple sources tell The Athletic that when the Nuggets offer Jokic the five-year, $260 million supermax deal in July, the All-NBA center plans to sign the contract."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Inside what’s next for the Nuggets in wake of Tim Connelly's departure — with theathletic.com/3336981/2022/0… Sources: Nikola Jokic has reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Denver in recent days, clearing way to sign a $260M supermax in offseason.Inside what’s next for the Nuggets in wake of Tim Connelly's departure — with @sam_amick at @TheAthletic Sources: Nikola Jokic has reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Denver in recent days, clearing way to sign a $260M supermax in offseason.Inside what’s next for the Nuggets in wake of Tim Connelly's departure — with @sam_amick at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3336981/2022/0…

Orlando Magic might have a different target for their 1st overall pick

Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs with Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley

Many believe Chet Holmgren will go first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and the Orlando Magic will select him as their first pick.

However, recent reports suggest that the Magic organization is keen on another player. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Magic are inclined on signing Auburn's Jabari Smith over Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero.

Givony reported:

"While Magic executives have made it clear they will conduct a thorough process—even extending beyond the widely believed top three prospects in Smith, Holmgren and Paolo Banchero—most NBA teams firmly believe that's a formality and that Smith is all but assured to become the top pick."

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Jabari Smith's dynamic shot-making was on full display in transition and in the half-court, along with flashes of finishing and passing as Auburn easily advanced to the next round of the NCAA Tournament, behind 20 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists from the potential No. 1 pick. Jabari Smith's dynamic shot-making was on full display in transition and in the half-court, along with flashes of finishing and passing as Auburn easily advanced to the next round of the NCAA Tournament, behind 20 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists from the potential No. 1 pick. https://t.co/4UhnFa2ksu

NBA executives reportedly against paying big men major money

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals

The perception of the big man has changed drastically in the league. Once considered must-have assets, they are now being viewed as liabilities that cannot shoot and stretch the floor. Centers like Rudy Gobert and Deandre Ayton have often become unusable in critical playoff situations when the opposition deploys a small-ball lineup. Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton is eligible for a max extension, but there is reportedly a notion that paying big men can be a blunder.

Tim McMahon reported on ESPN's "Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective" podcast:

"There is a thought around the league that paying centers in the modern NBA is a mistake"

LIVE POLL Q. Is paying big men a mistake in today's NBA? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury