NBA Rumors Roundup: Rival teams hoping Kyrie Irving leaves Nets to make a run at Kevin Durant, Spurs looking to trade 1-time All-Star? and more | June 23rd, 2022 

NBA rumors are heating up with the draft just hours away. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the limelight of late.

As per recent reports, the Nets and Kyrie Irving are at an impasse regarding the All-Star guard's future with the club. If he departs this offseason, Brooklyn could potentially lose Kevin Durant.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are back in the mix again. NBA rumors suggest they are looking to shake things up after failing to make a deep playoff push last season.

Forward John Collins is widely considered one of the likeliest players to move. Recent reports say the Hawks are in talks to acquire the Spurs' All-Star guard in exchange for Collins.

Let's look at the latest NBA rumors below as of June 23, 2022.

Bobby Marks claims Kevin Durant might leave Nets if they don’t re-sign Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets - Game 3 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets super team era could be coming to an end. Kyrie Irving's future with the franchise is up in the air, and so is Kevin Durant's.

As per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Durant would ideally want the Nets to re-sign Irving to a long-term extension or the 2014 MVP could request a trade. Here's what Marks said regarding this on ESPN's "Get Up":

"This is different than James Harden, this is different than the time when they went to Kevin Durant, and they said, 'James Harden doesn't want to be here, we can get you, Ben Simmons.'

"You're not going to Kevin Durant and saying,' You know what? We can't work out a deal for Kyrie Irving. He's going elsewhere, are you okay with it?'"

Marks added:

"Durant's going to be saying, 'No, I'm not okay with it,' whose that other player that'll come play with him. We can talk about contracts with games played, but at the end of the day Kevin Durant wants Kyrie Irving on this roster for four years at $192 million guaranteed."

Rival teams rooting for Kyrie Irving to leave Brooklyn in the hopes to make a run at signing Kevin Durant

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets - Game 4 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets were among the favorites to win the championship last season, with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving leading their charge. Harden left mid-season this year, but Brooklyn acquired another All-Star in return, Ben Simmons.

However, Simmons didn't debut for Brooklyn due to injury, while Irving missed most of the year due to his anti-vaccination stance. The Nets lacked chemistry, finished as the seventh seed and eventually got swept in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

Irving's stance also hurt his chances of securing a max contract. With talks at an impasse, he could be on his way out. Nothing in that regard is concrete yet, but rival teams are rooting for the possibility of Kyrie leaving.

NBA rumors suggest Durant could ask to leave if Irving doesn't re-sign, which would open the path for rival teams to contend for his signature. Here's what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported regarding this (H/T Hoops Hype):

"There are teams rooting for Kyrie Irving to opt-out and walk away from the Nets, believing it would give them a chance to cobble together trade packages to acquire Kevin Durant.

"As much as Durant asking out hangs over the Nets, there’s also the reality that four years on his contract will mean he has little, if any, voice on when or where he would be traded.

"This would be a small-market team’s dream, robbing a goliath of an MVP-level talent whose contractual circumstances would leave him little choice but to play for them."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn For ESPN+ on Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and sum of all Brooklyn Nets' fears: es.pn/3OcBWa0 For ESPN+ on Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and sum of all Brooklyn Nets' fears: es.pn/3OcBWa0

Spurs-Hawks exploring trade for Dejounte Murray and John Collins

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks could make a deal, which would see Dejounte Murray and John Collins swap teams. Murray was an All-Star last season, and the Spurs are expected to entertain offers but would consider a "Jrue Holiday-like" package in exchange.

Atlanta will have to include first-round picks if they are inclined to pair Young with a dynamic two-way backcourt partner like Murray. Here's what Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported regarding these NBA rumors:

"The Spurs are fielding offers for Murray and have told multiple interested teams it would take a “Jrue Holiday-like package” for San Antonio to part with the 25-year-old floor general, setting a rough benchmark of three first-round picks for any suitor to pry Murray free."

Fischer added:

San Antonio’s most significant discussions regarding Murray have seemed to occur with the Atlanta Hawks, in a framework that would send Collins back to the Spurs, league sources told B/R."

Portland Trail Blazers land Jerami Grant on the eve of NBA draft

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors 2021-22 NBA season

The Portland Trail Blazers' offseason retooling is underway. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the franchise has struck a deal with the Detroit Pistons to acquire long-term target Jerami Grant.

Damian Lillard was eager to pair up with the former Nuggets forward. Grant has leaped towards becoming a star player over the last two seasons as Detroit's primary option.

The Trail Blazers used their $21 million trade exception to make the move, sending only draft compensation in return to the Pistons. Here's what Wojnarowski stated regarding the draft compensation:

"The Milwaukee Bucks' pick is protected 1 through 4. The deal also includes Detroit acquiring Portland's No. 36 pick in Thursday's NBA draft for the Blazers at No. 46, as well as a 2025 second-round pick that Detroit had owed Portland, sources said.

"The Pistons also get a 2026 second-round pick from the Blazers, which will be the most favorable between Portland's and the New Orleans Pelicans.'"

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN story on Portland acquiring Detroit F Jerami Grant on the eve of the NBA Draft: es.pn/3NeakA9 ESPN story on Portland acquiring Detroit F Jerami Grant on the eve of the NBA Draft: es.pn/3NeakA9

Free-agent Nicolas Batum generating interest from multiple teams

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers 2021-22 NBA season

LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum opted out of his player option to become an unrestricted free agent. He is expected to re-sign with the Clippers on a bigger deal, but rival teams are expected to show interest in acquiring the Frenchman.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-nicola… Clippers forward Nicolas Batum expected to receive interest from Lakers, Jazz, Suns, Celtics and Bulls in free-agency, but anticipation is he’s leaning toward re-signing on a new two-year deal, league sources tell @YahooSports Clippers forward Nicolas Batum expected to receive interest from Lakers, Jazz, Suns, Celtics and Bulls in free-agency, but anticipation is he’s leaning toward re-signing on a new two-year deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/sources-nicola…

Here's what Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported regarding these NBA rumors:

"Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is declining his $3.3 million player option to hit free-agency, but it is widely expected that he will re-sign a new two-year deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

Haynes added:

It is anticipated that the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz will have strong interest in trying to pry away the 14-year veteran from Clipper Land, sources said. But the Clippers are in the driver’s seat, sources said."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far