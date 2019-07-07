×
NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook could be traded to the Miami Heat or Detroit Pistons

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
60   //    07 Jul 2019, 21:41 IST

The Oklahoma City Thunder are exploring a trade for Russell Westbrook
The Oklahoma City Thunder are exploring a trade for Russell Westbrook

What's the rumor?

The NBA world was left stunned earlier this week as the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder's decision to trade the All-Star has all-but ended their chances of competing, and many have questioned if the franchise will now look to trade Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook is set to meet with general manager Sam Presti over the coming week, and The Athletic is reporting that the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat are potential trade destinations:

And while the mountains of money owed to Westbrook are known to have scared quite a few general managers away, sources say that Detroit and Miami are very real possibilities as potential landing spots for the 30-year-old eight-time All-Star. 

In case you didn't know...

Westbrook was drafted 4th overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2008 NBA draft. However, he followed the team to Oklahoma City just weeks later and has since gone on to become the Thunder's all-time leader in points, minutes, rebounds, and assists.

The 2017 MVP has averaged a triple-double in the past three seasons, although he has been unable to lead the franchise to a first title. Westbrook and the Thunder reached the 2012 Finals but were beaten by LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

The heart of the matter...

Despite turning 31 later this year, Westbrook remains one of the NBA's best and most dynamic guards. The Heat and Pistons are both in need of another star in order to compete in the Eastern Conference, although both teams will find it to take on the $171.1 million that Westbrook is owed over the next four seasons.

What's next?

Thunder fans now face a nervous wait to see if Westbrook will follow PG13 out of Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, the franchise is also believed to be exploring trades for other high earners such as Dennis Schroder and Andre Roberson.

Tags:
NBA Miami Heat Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
