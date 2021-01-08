NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka ditched Toronto Raptors after lowball offer

LA Clippers' forward Serge Ibaka was reportedly given a 'lowball' offer on a contract extension from the Toronto Raptors following the 2019-20 NBA season. Ibaka spent four years with the Raptors, and was a huge contributor on their 2019 championship roster.

NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka moves to LA after lowball offer

The Raptors lost both Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol to free agency after the 2019-20 season, two of the league's best big men. According to a report from Sportsnet, "The Raptors’ first offer – about $12 million for the 2020-21 season – was below what [Ibaka] was expecting."

Toronto lowballed Ibaka because they wanted some money left over to retain Gasol. The Raptors eventually bumped up their offer for Ibaka to $14 million but the damage was already done and both he and Gasol spurned the team for Los Angeles.

Raptors are missing a lot of threes in the early season, but they're missing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka even more. — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) January 1, 2021

Serge Ibaka was given plenty of options once he denied the extension from Toronto, and wound up accepting a 2-year deal worth $19 million with the LA Clippers. Ibaka, 31, has already played 817 career games over a span of 11 years, and has been a prolific rebounder and shot-blocker since his arrival in the league.

The LA Clippers have enjoyed Serge Ibaka's presence through his first nine games. Ibaka is leading the team in rebounding and averages 11.8 points and 7.0 boards per game. The Clippers will be glad they spent the money on Ibaka as they head on a playoff run for the 2020-21 season. Perhaps Ibaka can play as big of a role as he did in Toronto and get himself another ring.

I somewhat agree on this. I wouldn’t press the panic button just yet, but yes I do believe this will be a tough season for the Raptors. Losing Gasol and Ibaka really hurt the Raptors defensively and offensively. Len and Baynes are average NBA centers if we are going to be fair. https://t.co/zvym3oQAbh — NBAanalysisonly (@NBAanalysisonly) January 5, 2021

The Toronto Raptors now find themselves in a bit of a hole to start the 2020-21 season, only recording one win in their first seven games. The front office should still receive some praise for their recent championship, but the Raptors are looking to be a non-factor in a playoff race this season. Their inability to extend Ibaka and Gasol should be looked back on and questioned, especially with the struggles they are facing now.