NBA Rumors: Should the Lakers bring back Lance Stephenson?

Lance Stephenson

There were a lot of rumors around the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade deadline, especially with respect to their interest in trading for Kyle Kuzma. As it turned out, the Lakers kept quiet during the trade deadline and emerged unchanged, but it's hard to look past the fact that they still have gaping holes to fill.

With the addition of Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers, some analysts believe that the Clippers have become the topmost contender for the throne this season. With their city rivals taking a step forward, the Lakers might also need to make a move now and explore the buyout market.

Marcus Morris

Darren Collison, linked to the Lakers for a long time, has finally made it public that he is no longer interested in coming back from retirement. Hence, the Lakers will need to explore other options - one of which, as pointed out by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, is Lance Stephenson.

I'm not going to endorse this but if there's no better choice off buyout, is there a better free agent fit than Lance Stephenson for the Lakers? Played with Vogel before, played with LeBron before - not a point but has played point. Not a shooter but can shoot — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) February 10, 2020

Stephenson signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Chinese team Liaoning Flying Leopards before this season after going unsigned. He can be the guy the Lakers go after, but questions remain about the feasibility of the move.

Will he be worth it?

Stephenson's role last year with the Lakers was that of a driving force off the bench. He made several useful contributions to the team in that capacity, and can do so this season too.

Apart from LeBron James, the Lakers team lacks a ball-handler - one for which they have been searching all season. Stephenson can be that playmaker, and provide the team with the push needed to win the title this time around.

Lance Stephenson and LeBron James

Advertisement

If we look at the bigger picture for the Lakers, then this is perhaps the best chance for them to land a championship in LA. They need to get as much firepower into the squad as they can, and adding one experienced player off the bench will certainly benefit the team.