NBA Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie expected to get a significant pay raise in the offseason as a free agent

Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to be a constant fixture of the NBA's rumor mill in the coming days, considering he is planning to decline the 2021-22 player option on his contract. Dinwiddie will likely generate a lot of interest in the market in the off-season from teams looking to sign a starting point guard.

NBA Rumors: Executives across the league believe Spencer Dinwiddie could land a contract in the ‘high teens’

According to recent NBA rumors, Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to get an offer in the 'high-teens' in the upcoming free agency. Various executives across the league believe Dinwiddie wants to take up a starting role in the 2021-22 season, which will see him take on more responsibility as compared to his situation with the Brooklyn Nets.

As expected, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie plans to decline the $12.3M player option on his 2021-2022 contract and become an unrestricted free agent, sources tell ESPN. He has a Monday deadline. Dinwiddie missed most of the season with an ACL injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie has excelled in a similar role already, as he averaged 20 points and close to seven assists during the 2019-20 NBA season. He put up these numbers when starting point guard Kyrie Irving missed the majority of the season due to injuries. Dinwiddie was part of an exciting Nets team that made the playoffs without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving under the tutelage of Kenny Atkinson.

Dinwiddie had a 2020-21 NBA season to forget though, as he was out for almost the entirety of the season due to an ACL injury. He was injured in just the fourth game of the campaign, and spent the rest of the year rehabilitating.

Even if Spencer Dinwiddie wants to stay with the championship contenders, it will be difficult for the Brooklyn Nets to keep him because of the luxury tax implications. The Nets already have a loaded roster, and they are especially stacked in the back court department with the likes of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris.

Report: Executives expect Spencer Dinwiddie to command a contract in the ‘high teens’ and leave the Nets: ‘I don’t get the sense he wants to be there’ https://t.co/fXEgTZVb4C — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 20, 2021

However, NBA rumors indicate that Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks could work out a sign-and-trade deal with Spencer Dinwiddie, which could work in favor of both sides. Spencer Dinwiddie has a Monday deadline to decline the player option, and it will be intriguing to see which route he takes after opting out.

