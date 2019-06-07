NBA Trades: 3 players that the Los Angeles Lakers will need to include in any deal for Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis looks set to leave the New Orleans Pelicans this summer

The New Orleans Pelicans held talks with Anthony Davis last week as they attempted to convince their six-time All-Star to remain with the team. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Davis still wants to exit New Orleans this summer, and the Pelicans are now open to trading their biggest star:

As teams continue placing calls on Anthony Davis, Pelicans and executive VP David Griffin have begun listening to teams, league sources told The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Lakers made a series of offers for the wantaway big back in January, and Charania's report states that the Lakers will be among the top contenders for Davis' signature this summer.

Nevertheless, the Lakers will still need to put together a comprehensive trade package to beat off competition from rival teams, and here we will examine the three players that are likely to be included in any trade.

#3 Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner started to see more minutes on the court after the departure of Ivaca Zubac

Moritz Wagner has yet to make much of an impact in the NBA, although he remains a promising young talent. The 22-year-old was selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 draft, and he went on to make 43 appearances during his debut season, averaging 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

If both Davis and Julius Randle exit New Orleans this summer, the Pelicans will be short on bigs, and Wagner is player that would be able to make an impact from the bench. The German will also have plenty of time to develop alongside a young roster, and due to his modest stock, Wagner's inclusion appears to be a certainty.

