NBA Rumors: The Boston Celtics remain Anthony Davis' most likely destination

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 9 // 06 May 2019, 01:21 IST

Anthony Davis is expected to leave the New Orleans Pelicans this summer

What's the rumor?

After a failing to force a move away from the Pelicans back in February, Anthony Davis is expected to be traded this summer. The 26-year-old is believed to be the Los Angeles Lakers' number one target, although Dan Favale of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Boston Celtics remain his most likely destination:

Boston has held its status as the most convenient Davis destination for more than a year. That hasn't changed. No other team can offer the mishmash of high-end prospects, future picks, cost-controlled contracts and reasonably priced salary filler.

Exact terms for prospective packages vary. The Celtics will not want to trade Jayson Tatum. They'll probably have no choice. They certainly won't want to ship out Jaylen Brown if Tatum is in play. His inclusion is more malleable. Boston has this year's Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings (top-one protection) picks, and all its own future first-rounders to offset Brown's or Tatum's exclusion—provided other money is included to make the math work.

New Orleans will be demanding in Davis' negotiations. Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin is meticulous. He hasn't even ruled out Davis' return. But odds are this partnership is finished. And unless the Pelicans are getting Zion Williamson from the draft-lottery winner, they'll be hard-pressed to beat some version of this package.

In case you didn't know...

Davis has been with the Pelicans since 2012 when the team selected him with the first pick of the draft. During his seven seasons in New Orleans, Davis has established himself as one of the NBA's most dominant bigs, racking up six All-Star appearances.

However, Davis has only made two trips to the playoffs, and the Pelicans finished the 18/19 campaign well outside the playoff spots.

The heart of the matter

Barring a stunning turnaround, Davis will exit the Pelicans this summer - and the Celtics look to be in pole position to land him. The Lakers have already had their best potential offer refused by the Pelicans back in February, and multiple reports have stated that the inclusion of Jayson Tatum will be enough for the Celtics to complete a deal.

What's next?

The Celtics are looking to overcome a 2-1 series deficit to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Pelicans are preparing for the upcoming NBA draft.