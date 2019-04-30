NBA Rumours: The Dallas Mavericks want Nikola Vucevic to play alongside Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 46 // 30 Apr 2019, 03:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nikola Vucevic will become a free agent this summer

What's the rumour?

Following the expiration of his current contract on July 1st, Nikola Vucevic will become an unrestricted free agent. Despite impressing for the Orlando Magic this season, there are no guarantees that he will stay with the team, and Ryan Joseph of Business Times is reporting that Vucevic could be heading to the Dallas Mavericks.

In case you didn't know...

Nikola Vucevic was drafted 16th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2011 draft, and he has been with the Magic since 2012. Over the last 12 months, the Montenegrin has established himself as Orlando's main man, and his dominant performances ensured that the Magic reached the postseason for the first time in seven years. Vucevic also became Orlando's first All-Star since Dwight Howard back in 2012.

The heart of the matter

Vucevic is currently in his prime, and the Magic would ideally like him to stick around for the next few seasons. However, due to their emphasis on youth, it is unknown if Orlando will be willing to commit nearly $150 million to a player who will turn 30 in just over a year's time.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks look as though they are willing to go all in with the young pairing of Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic, and the addition of Vucevic would undoubtedly improve the team's chances of competing in the West.

According to Ryan Joseph,

The best Montenegrin basketball player can get is a four-year $140.6 million contract by any team that is not cash-strapped in salary space. One team that could give that is the Dallas Mavericks although they still have to thresh out things with Kristaps Porzingis.

In a way, giving Vucevic a max deal will come with a risk. It would pose a problem for teams in terms of salary – meaning there could be casualties. Vucevic is expected to give teams something to think about and that is perhaps a good problem on his part.

What's next?

Following their exit to the Toronto Raptors, the Magic will turn their attention to the off-season as they look to build upon a promising 18/19 season. Markelle Fultz's return to fitness will also be among the teams most pressing issues.