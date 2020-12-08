NBA Rumors: The Denver Nuggets sign Monte Morris to a three-year extension

As per the latest NBA rumors, via Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets have locked up their point guard depth by signing Monte Morris to a three-year extension for $27 million.

Denver Nuggets G Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27M extension, his agent Ron Shade tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

NBA Rumors: The Denver Nuggets grant Monte Morris his wish

The point guard from Iowa State got an early Christmas gift as he was quoted saying just last month that he would like to stay in the Mile High City. He was quoted as saying by the Denver Post:

“I don’t think it’s a secret to anyoe. I would love to get an extension here. I love Denver."

Monte Morris will be heading into his fourth year with the Denver Nuggets coming off a season where he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He will look to get back to double-digit scoring numbers as he did in the 2018-2019 season with the Nuggets.

Morris will need to have a large impact on the bench for the Denver Nuggets so that the franchise can continue progressing towards an NBA championship.

The extension's price seems high as Monte Morris just cashed in for the large pay raise from his previous $1.7 million non-guaranteed contract. It is unsure if the 51st pick in the 2017 NBA draft had other contenders looking to make him an offer.

The Denver Nuggets must have wanted to get the deal done right away after losing a key role player, Jerami Grant, in this year's free agency.

The Monte extension makes it seem like the Denver Nuggets are locked into their two young stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, who has been in the NBA trade rumors all offseason. The 6'2 point guard would have made a solid trade piece if the Nuggets were looking to go in that direction.

Watch Monte Morris and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Golden State Warriors in their first preseason game on December 12.