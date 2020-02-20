NBA Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers might trade away Simmons or Embiid if things don't work out this season

The Philadelphia 76ers might trade Embiid or Simmons if this season is another disappointment.

The Philadelphia 76ers were expected to be one of the most dominant teams this season, but things have not gone the way everyone anticipated. With a 34-21 record, the 76ers sit at the fifth place in the eastern conference.

Instead of dominating the league, the 76ers have been struggling to generate the winning momentum this season. The duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons has not been able to meet up to the expectations of everyone.

The biggest problem for the 76ers has been playing away from home. Among 21 losses this season, 19 have been on the road.

However, with a win in their last three games, they have started to show character, and a lot will depend on how things pan out in the second half of the tournament. But what happens if the situation becomes worse in this half?

Coach Brett Brown

According to a report by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, if the Philadelphia 76ers are not able to advance past the 2nd round for the 3rd straight year, then the position of some of the players and the members of the management might be in danger. Among players, Embiid and Simmons might be the probable targets, and from the management, coach Brett Brown and general manager Elton Brand could feel the heat.

Many executives around the NBA think that coach Brown will surely be fired if the 76ers exit early in the playoffs. As far as the status of Embiid and Simmons is concerned, the executives believe that a trade involving any one of the two might be on the cards as trading other players will not yield value for the 76ers.

Joel Embiid

"If they tried to move [Tobias Harris or Al Horford], I don't think they'd get value in return," a league executive said. "They'd ask to be incentivized. Whereas if they move Ben or Joel, they'll get a lot more."

The executives further believe that if a trade ultimately happens, then Embiid will be 76ers' first option as he has had to deal with a lot of injuries. Simmons, on the other hand, can be kept for the future.