NBA Rumours: Trevor Ariza could join the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
9   //    26 Jun 2019, 22:44 IST

Trevor Ariza spent the second half of the 18-19 season with the Washington Wizards
Trevor Ariza spent the second half of the 18-19 season with the Washington Wizards

What's the rumour?

Following his spell with the Washington Wizards, Trevor Ariza will hit free agency later this week, and Nick Crain of Forbes believes the Thunder could be interested in signing the veteran forward.

In case you didn't know...

Ariza is regarded as one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and he played a pivotal role in the Houston Rockets' trip to the Conference Finals during the 17-18 season. Ariza left Houston to join the Phoenix Suns last summer but was traded to the Wizards back in December. The veteran played 43 times in Washington, averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

The Thunder will need to make additions this summer as the team could lose Markieff Morris, Nerlens Noel and Raymond Felton in free agency, whereas Andre Roberson, Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroder have all been linked with trades. According to the report,

Trevor Ariza seems to be a perfect fit for what Oklahoma City is looking for. A 15-year veteran, Ariza is still just 33 years old and one of the most proven shooters in the league. Although Ariza may demand more money than the Thunder are able to offer, there is still a chance he would consider signing for cheap. With Oklahoma City's lack of depth at the wing, Ariza knows he could play a high number of minutes and a key role on a contending team.

Ariza's ability to hit open shots while offering defensive steel make him an excellent fit for Billy Donovan's team, although the veteran may receive more substantial offers from rival teams.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 p.m. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Washington Wizards Trevor Ariza NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Contact Us