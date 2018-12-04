×
NBA Rumors: Trevor Ariza set to leave Phoenix Suns

Elliott T
ANALYST
Rumors
16   //    04 Dec 2018, 22:44 IST

Could Trevor Ariza be heading back to Houston with the Rockets after just six months away?
Could Trevor Ariza be heading back to Houston with the Rockets after just six months away?

What's the rumor?

Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the Phoenix Suns are open to trading away Trevor Ariza. The 33-year-old becomes eligible for trade on December 15th, and it now looks as though the struggling Suns want a rival team to take on Ariza's huge $15 million contract.

In case you didn't know...

Ariza joined the Suns this past offseason, as the Rockets refused to match his salary demands. The 33-year-old is currently playing 34.5 minutes per game, averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Despite the player's impressive contribution, the Suns continue to struggle and the franchise is not going to be involved in the postseason. The team currently sit bottom of the Western Conference with a league-worst record of 4 wins and 19 losses.

The heart of the matter

Many were surprised when the Rockets allowed Trevor Ariza to walk away and join the Phoenix Suns over the summer. The 33-year-old was a key component to the Rockets' recent success, and his absence has been a major factor in the Houston team's poor form so far this season.

A return to the Rockets would suit both parties, although Ariza's huge salary could be a stumbling block.

What's next?

The Phoenix Suns will look to end their poor recent run of results against the Sacramento Kings tonight. The team is currently on a run of five straight defeats and will be desperate to give its fans something to cheer about. 

Let us know below whether you believe Trevor Ariza should be traded from the Suns. Also, tell us if you think a return to the Houston Rockets is on the cards for the 33-year-old. Visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

