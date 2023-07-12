NBA Rumors: Tyler Herro has received interest from multiple teams

Tyler Herro signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension with the Miami Heat after winning the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. While his new contract does not kick in until next season, Herro is reportedly on the trading block.

The Heat are looking to acquire superstar point guard Damian Lillard, however, the Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly uninterested in acquiring Herro as they have multiple young guards on their roster. Miami is looking to bring a third team into trade talks and there is plenty of interest in the shooting guard, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the NBA insider:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do think, as I talk to teams around the league, there is a framework with Miami where Portland could end up with three, four, at least several first round draft picks. I don't know if it will get to four. Miami has two they can trade outright."

"I think there are multiple teams who would trade at least one first round pick for Tyler Herro. So then you're maybe looking at expiring contracts, potentially three first round picks, maybe more. Maybe other assets, swaps." [h/t RealGM]

Check out Shams Charania comments on Tyler Herro below:

While Portland may not be interested in acquiring Herro, he will likely be involved in any package that brings Lillard to Miami. Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin shared that the organization is willing to wait months before moving their superstar point guard, which gives the Heat more time to get a third team involved.

Check out Joe Cronin's comments on trading Damian Lillard below:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin on a Damian Lillard trade



(via



https://t.co/mkEnAIi2hH "What I've learned more than anything is patience is critical... We're going to be patient, we're going to do what's best for our team... And if it takes months, it takes months."Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin on a Damian Lillard trade(via @KGWNews https://t.co/mkEnAIi2hH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "What I've learned more than anything is patience is critical... We're going to be patient, we're going to do what's best for our team... And if it takes months, it takes months."Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin on a Damian Lillard trade(via @KGWNews)https://t.co/mkEnAIi2hH twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Brooklyn Nets could acquire Tyler Herro in a three-team deal

While the Miami Heat have made Tyler Herro available in trade talks, nothing has materialized in their attempts to acquire Damian Lillard. According to Brian Windhorst, the Brooklyn Nets could look to acquire the former Sixth Man of the Year. Speaking on The Hoop Collective podcast, the NBA insider stated:

"It’s been reported that the Nets would have interest in Herro, and I have heard that as well. They offloaded three contracts in the last few days: Joe Harris, Patty Mills [and Seth Curry]. They actually are below the cap. They actually have cap room at this moment. They actually are a candidate to absorb a player. They're actually a candidate to make a trade where they bring in more salary than they send out."

Check out Brian Windhorst's comments below:

Erik Slater @erikslater_



“It’s been reported that the Nets would have interest in Herro, and I have heard that as well. They offloaded three contracts in the last few days… They're actually a candidate to make a… @WindhorstESPN said he's heard the Nets would have interest in acquiring Tyler Herro:“It’s been reported that the Nets would have interest in Herro, and I have heard that as well. They offloaded three contracts in the last few days… They're actually a candidate to make a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… .@WindhorstESPN said he's heard the Nets would have interest in acquiring Tyler Herro:“It’s been reported that the Nets would have interest in Herro, and I have heard that as well. They offloaded three contracts in the last few days… They're actually a candidate to make a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mwUz859POp

While the Nets would likely have to move additional salary to acquire Herro, they could attach several players to the deal to make it work. Although it is unclear if Brooklyn will get involved or if the Heat will even acquire Lillard, the involvement of the Nets could help facilitate a deal.

Poll : 0 votes