NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz willing to trade Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic for “significant upgrades”

Multiple sources suggest the Utah Jazz will look to bring in significant upgrades in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Western Conference leaders threw away a 2-0 lead over the LA Clippers in the semi-finals and lost 4 straight matches to be knocked out.

With both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell now under monster contracts after the latter’s recent renewal in November 2020, the Utah Jazz are still left with a few assets to bring in reinforcements.

2021 NBA All-Star Mike Conley, who is going to turn 34 in October, has already been picked as one of the players unlikely to return to the Utah Jazz roster for next season. Now, the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles might also have played their final matches for the Utah Jazz, as both are reportedly seen as assets that can be moved on to bring upgrades.

Report: Jazz have shown openness to trading Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles for ‘significant upgrade’ https://t.co/IBjpAzFNsm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic to be moved on by the Utah Jazz?

Both Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles are well into their 30s despite the former holding on to a starting spot in the lineup for much of the season. Bogdanovic averaged 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, and started each of the 72 regular season games that the Utah Jazz played through the season.

He still has a year let on the $73 million, 4-year deal that he signed and is eligible for a salary of around $20 million next season.

On the other hand, Ingles recently signed a 1-year deal worth around $12.5 million that will run out at the end of the 2021-22 season. He averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game and is another player now rumored to be moved on by the Utah Jazz. The two players are expected to join Mike Conley on their way out.

Jazz updates:



Joe Ingles has already been getting texts from Australian coaches about what's coming up. Bojan Bogdanovic is heading back to Croatia ASAP to get ready for an Olympic qualifier that starts in 10 days. Mike Conley wants to play for the U.S.



Time moves on quickly. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 19, 2021

The 2021 All-Star will be an unrestricted free agent in the coming offseason, with the three outgoing contracts giving the Utah Jazz enough cap space to get the significant upgrades that they are looking for.

According to reports, the Utah Jazz will be looking to form a championship-caliber team around the likes of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, with multiple players expected not to return for the upcoming season.

