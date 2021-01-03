NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo prefers free agency over Indiana Pacers extension

Indiana Pacers' star shooting guard Victor Oladipo is currently at the center of NBA rumors as he is reportedly not interested in re-signing with the team after the 2020-21 NBA season, preferring free agency when his contract expires.

Losing Victor Oladipo would change the Pacers' dynamics on offense significantly, as he has established himself as a key player on a nightly basis.

Victor Oladipo will undoubtedly be a heavily sought-after free agent, and the NBA owners should be ready with open wallets to get him on their roster.

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo prefers free agency over staying with Indiana Pacers

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo is a very talented player and can fit in many offensive schemes

The Indiana Pacers have another star player on their roster in Domantas Sabonis. However, they will still need to fill a big void in Victor Oladipo's absence if he is lost to free agency.

This season, Oladipo is averaging 21 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game and is a consistent threat to shoot from anywhere on the court.

Mentioned it last month: if you’re looking at top players who may get traded, it’s always more realistic to look at those closer to unrestricted free agency (LaVine, Oladipo) than a player like Donovan Mitchell, who would be a restricted free agent: https://t.co/IdE1PQTscc https://t.co/uZJI1pUk1e — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 2, 2020

There are already NBA rumors circulating around Victor Oladipo's impending free agency, with teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks throwing their names in the hat.

Oladipo is a very talented player and can fit in many offensive schemes. He has been named an NBA All-Star twice, both times representing the Indiana Pacers.

Advertisement

At age 28, he is still playing his best basketball and has been a consistent scoring threat since arriving in Indiana in 2017.

The free agency market has proven fruitful for other NBA stars, as we have seen some of the biggest contracts in the league's history being signed by free agents in recent years.

This desire for change could mean a lot of things for Victor Oladipo, but it is safe to say he is unhappy with some part of the Indiana Pacers' program.