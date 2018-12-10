NBA Rumors: 'Virtually no chance' that Anthony Davis will be traded this season

Is Anthony set to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans?

What's the rumor?

ESPN today ran an in-depth article regarding the constant speculation regarding the future of New Orleans Pelicans center, Anthony Davis. The superstar has been linked to both the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, although ESPN is reporting that league executives see Anthony as certain to stay in New Orleans for the remainder of the season.

'Such speculation is happening constantly now, but executives around the league see virtually no chance that Davis is traded before the Pelicans can offer him that super-max extension in July. New Orleans, as it should, will do everything it can to keep Davis and will move on from him only if it absolutely has to' Via ESPN

In case you didn't know...

Anthony Davis was drafted as the number one pick by the New Orleans Pelicans back in 2012, and last season the Pelicans man averaged 28.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The five-time All-Star is widely regarded as the best big in the NBA, and this has led to a huge amount of interest in the 25-year-old. Davis is currently under contract for two more seasons, with a player option for the 20/21 season.

The heart of the matter

It has been previously reported that Anthony Davis is happy to remain in New Orleans this season, so a move is unlikely. Nevertheless, the player could push for a move next summer if he does not think that the Pelicans are equipping him with the tools to compete.

What's next?

Next up for the New Orleans Pelicans is the in-form Boston Celtics. Anthony Davis is likely to play despite being pulled from the New Orleans team during their recent win over the Detroit Pistons. Anthony returned in the third quarter of that game, so he should be fine to play tonight.

