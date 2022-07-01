NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards expected to lose backup center in free agency

The Washington Wizards are looking to rebuild their roster to surround 'All-Star' Bradley Beal with a winning team this offseason.

Washington acquired Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell Pope and Montrez Harrell, with Russell Westbrook making his way to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021. That trade helped the Wizards lay a foundation to begin with.

The Washington Wizards finish 12th in the Eastern Conference in the past campaign. In the aftermath, the front office has decided to place their faith in the 4-time NBA 'All-Star'.

Wizards 'All-Star' Bradley Beal is set to decline his $36.4M option with the Wizards and will become a free agent. He's eligible to sign a 5-year max deal with the Wizards or sign with another team on a 4-year deal.

Washington Wizards' subsequent plans

With sights set on Beal being the catalyst for the franchise, the organization is aiming to surround their marquee star with the right pieces.

The NBA offseason is generally prime time, come summer. This season looks to be just as loud and exciting as the years before.

The Wizards, who have established their intentions to contend for a championship, have already made moves in the summer. The Washington franchise has acquired Denver's Will Barton and Monte Morris in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Furthermore, 'Center' Thomas Bryant is expected to leave the Wizards in free agency to test the waters.

Bryant was drafted 42nd overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz. He was later traded along with the 30th pick, Josh Hart, to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for the Lakers' 28th pick, Tony Bradley. On June 30, 2018, the Lakers waived Bryant.

Bryant went on to be claimed off waivers by the Washington Wizards. Although Bryant failed to make an impression, the 24 year old has clearly shown glimpses indicating the potential of the player he could eventually be.

He went on to play a mere 16 minutes per game, having played only 27 games, whilst starting a trivial nine games out of a possible 82. With the spare minutes Bryant was afforded, he averaged four rebounds to go along with 7.4 points.

The impressive stats pertain to the fact that although Bryant attempted 5.5 shots per game, the American scored at an efficient 52% from the field.

Thomas Bryant is expected to take his talents elsewhere, with there being multiple suitors reportedly interested in the seven-footer.

The Washington Wizards, in turn, are expected to search for prospects elsewhere, with the franchise hell bent on aiming to be successful.

The upcoming campaign could look to display a new look Washington side. With further changes expected to come, the Wizards might just be a handful for teams in the east, so a word for the wise, do not underestimate them.

