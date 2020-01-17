NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards expected to trade Davis Bertans ahead of the deadline

Davis Bertans has enjoyed an excellent season with the Washington Wizards

What's the rumour?

With half of the 2019-20 season played, the Washington Wizards possess a 13-27 record - and are set to miss out on the playoffs for a second consecutive year. With the team out of contention, departures are expected ahead of the trade deadline, and Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated believes that the impressive Davis Bertans will be among those to be traded:

There will be a market for him. The Wizards would love to re-sign him, but Bertans will be an unrestricted free agent next summer and Washington has been on a fiscal responsibility kick of late. If a team is willing to kick in a first round pick for Bertans, I think they have to move him.

In case you didn't know...

Bertans was selected with the 42nd pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers, although the Latvian spent the next five seasons abroad before finally making his debut with the San Antonio Spurs in 2016. Over three seasons with the Spurs, Bertans established himself as one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters, although he was traded to the Wizards last summer. Since moving to Washington, Bertans has made 31 appearances, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game - while shooting 43.4 per cent from beyond the arc.

The heart of the matter

Bertans has been excellent for the Wizards this season, and as Mannix's report states, the front office would like to keep him. However, with his contract expiring in the summer and the Wizards already out of the race for the playoffs - it makes sense for the team to move him - and there will be plenty of contending teams around the league willing to offer a first-round pick.

What's next?

The Wizards will be in action this evening when they take on the Toronto Raptors.